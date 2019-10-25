World
  Swiss Cinemathque / EM2N

Swiss Cinemathque / EM2N

Swiss Cinemathque / EM2N

© Damian Poffet © Roger Frei © Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet

Cultural Architecture 
Penthaz, Switzerland
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project EM2N
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    13110.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Damian Poffet, Roger Frei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AS Ascenseurs, Forster Archiv- und Verkehrstechnik GmbH, NORBA

  • Lead Architects

    Bettina Baumberger, Jean-Baptiste Joye, Roger Küng

  • Design team

    Ruben Daluz, Phillippe Jorisch, Yoshihiro Nagamine, Noémi Necker, Miriam Rollwa

  • Partners

    Mathias Müller, Daniel Niggli

  • Project team

    Julia Berger, Stefan Berle, Laurent Chassot, Nadine Coetzee, Nicolas de Courten, Pascal Deschenaux, Melih Dilsiz, Yann Dubied, Ramona Elmiger, Amélie Fibicher, Marita Gelze de Montiel, Gregor Goldinger, Sebastian Knorr, Robert Kuijper, Andreas Lahti, Andrea Landell, Minka Ludwig, Raúl Mera, Stéphanie Morel, Klaudija Oroshi, Fabien Oulevay, Jeremias Pellaton, Bernard Radi, Adriano Reis, Tanja Schmid, Daniela Sigg, Eva-Noemi Thiele, Agata Tyszecka, Danessa Urquiola, Jonas von Wartburg, Sven Ziegler, Michael Zürcher

  • Client

    Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics FBL

  • Construction management / construction realisation

    Tekhne SA, Lausanne / Aplanir sarl, Echallens

  • Construction consultancy

    Brandenberg + Ruosch AG, Bern

  • Civil engineer

    Schnetzer Puskas Ingenieure AG, Zürich / Boss & Associés Ingénieurs Conseils SA, Ecublens

  • Facade planning

    Basler & Hofmann AG, Zurich

  • Planning and coordination heating / ventilation / air-conditioning / cooling technology and sanitary

    Gruenberg + Partner AG, Zurich

  • Electrical engineer

    IBG B. Graf AG / Josef Piller SA, Givisier / Betelec SA, Villars-Sainte-Croix

  • Building physics

    Kopitsis Bauphysik AG, Wohlen

  • Acoustics

    Applied Acoustics GmbH, Gelterkinden

  • Fire protection

    CR Conseils Sàrl, Oron-la-Ville

  • Security

    Holliger Consult, Epsach

  • Geologist / Geotechnical engineer

    De Cérenville Géotechnique, Ecublens

  • Traffic planning

    IBV Hüsler AG, Zurich

  • Landscape architecture

    Studio Vulkan, Zurich

  • Pollutant security

    HPB Consulting, Zurich

  • Motion Design

    La Boite Visual Art, Locarno / L’Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. Paradoxically, the charm of the existing Cinémathèque lay in its simple and utilitarian appearance. The home of the national collective film memory presented itself as an unpretentious accumulation of sheds that was focused more on contents than on packaging. The extension project accepts this starting point and makes it its own. New additions and remodeling into a composite, ambivalent form of parallel buildings of different lengths translate the layout of the existing buildings, which are arranged linearly alongside each other.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Only making a number of angled cuts differentiates the end situation; in this way the building acquires a face. The principle of placing buildings alongside each other is evident in the interior, too. The three main circulation routes, which are placed above one another, pass through the parallel cross-walls at right angles, allowing the sequential arrangement of the ‘individual’ buildings to be experienced.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Windows in turn connect the suspended conference rooms in the two-storey entrance and exhibition hall with each other. When looking across and through the building this produces a perspective depth while also suggesting associations to filmic processes such as montage and cutting.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

While the public areas and all work places are concentrated in Penthaz I, the archive itself on the far side of the road is conceived as a purely underground storage space. In this way the functional and atmospheric side effects are restricted to an absolute minimum. Penthaz II is a kind of super-functional bunker that ensures the best possible protection for the culturally valuable artefacts.

© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

In a simple manner a kind of urban disposition is achieved that, on the one hand, reacts to the expansiveness of the nearby agricultural landscape and on the other gives Cinémathèque Suisse as an institution an emphatically clear address. The new envelope of rusted steel, an industrial material that emanates a sensual quality, encases the entire complex and binds the new and the existing parts together.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Cross and longitudinal sections
Cross and longitudinal sections
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The gradual weathering of this natural material is a reference to the archive’s function in preserving film and gives the complex a differentiated identity of its own. The modulated, condensed roofs cape composed of gently sloping, planted roofs takes up the theme of industrial production facilities or film studios.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Project location

Address: 1303 Penthaz, Switzerland

EM2N
