Zeppelin Station / Dynia Architects

- Dan O’Neill
2018
Arper, Blu Dot, Fest Amsterdam, FilzFelt, Janus et Cie, Keilhauer, Massproductions, Sandler Seating, Studio TK, Studio Wise, VITRA
Architect of RecordBRS
Structural EngineerKL&A Engineers & Builders
MPMEC Inc
Civil EngineerWilson & Company
Landscape ArchitectWenk Associates Inc
Lighting DesignMazzetti
ElectricalMV Consultants
ContractorWhite Construction
Graphic Design/BrandingWonderwerkz
Text description provided by the architects. Zeppelin Station, located next to the new rail station at 38th and Blake Street, is a transit-oriented development designed around a ground-floor market and retail hall with office space above. With transit, hotels, restaurants, and concert venues all within walking distance, Zeppelin Station serves as a social destination for the rapidly evolving River North (RiNO) neighborhood.
The form of the building was motivated by the desire to capitalize on views of the downtown while shielding the occupants from the activity of the directly adjacent freight rail lines. Landscaped terraces face south towards the city skyline providing views, natural light, and lush outdoor spaces for tenants.
On the eastern façade, a billboard-like screen made of standard light gauge framing members unifies the building mass and parking structure. Acoustical considerations due to the roar and clang of idling locomotives and coupling cars required judicious window placement and enhanced wall construction along this east elevation.