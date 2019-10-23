World
  Zeppelin Station / Dynia Architects

Zeppelin Station / Dynia Architects

Zeppelin Station / Dynia Architects

© Dan O'Neill

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Commercial Architecture 
Denver, United States

  • Architect of Record

    BRS

  • Structural Engineer

    KL&A Engineers & Builders

  • MP

    MEC Inc

  • Civil Engineer

    Wilson & Company

  • Landscape Architect

    Wenk Associates Inc

  • Lighting Design

    Mazzetti

  • Electrical

    MV Consultants

  • Contractor

    White Construction

  • Graphic Design/Branding

    Wonderwerkz
Courtesy of Dynia Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Zeppelin Station, located next to the new rail station at 38th and Blake Street, is a transit-oriented development designed around a ground-floor market and retail hall with office space above. With transit, hotels, restaurants, and concert venues all within walking distance, Zeppelin Station serves as a social destination for the rapidly evolving River North (RiNO) neighborhood.

© Dan O’Neill
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of Dynia Architects
The form of the building was motivated by the desire to capitalize on views of the downtown while shielding the occupants from the activity of the directly adjacent freight rail lines. Landscaped terraces face south towards the city skyline providing views, natural light, and lush outdoor spaces for tenants.

© Dan O’Neill
On the eastern façade, a billboard-like screen made of standard light gauge framing members unifies the building mass and parking structure. Acoustical considerations due to the roar and clang of idling locomotives and coupling cars required judicious window placement and enhanced wall construction along this east elevation.

© Dan O’Neill
Mezzanine Diagram
© Dan O’Neill
Project location

Address: 3501 Wazee St Suite #100, Denver, CO 80216, United States

Dynia Architects
"Zeppelin Station / Dynia Architects" 23 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

