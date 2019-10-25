CC Studio / Metro Arquitetos Associados

+ 38

Offices · Santa Cecilia, Brazil Architects Authors of this architecture project Metro Arquitetos Associados

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Photographer Created with Sketch. Guilherme Garofalo

Architectural Design Martin Corullon, Gustavo Cedroni, Amanda Amicis

Text description provided by the architects. The intention of this project was to create an open and flexible space. the room has been transformed by a furniture system that gives the project the possibility of different uses.

The mobile benches are arranged along the rail which also conceals the electrical infrastructure. The bookcase is the only fixed division of the space and delimits the circulation. The curtains give the room the possibility of various divisions.

The floor was kept from the original place and based on that the choice of colors for the project was made: black and white. All the steel sheets were painted white, while black was used only for details like the baseboard and curtains.