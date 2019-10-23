IOMA Art Center / ARCHSTUDIO

World
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. China
  5. ARCHSTUDIO
  6. 2019
facade. Image © Weiqi Jin courtyard. Image © Ning Wang details. Image © Ning Wang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation  · 
Beijing, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project ARCHSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3000.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Weiqi Jin, Ning Wang

  • Cheif Designer

    Wenqiang Han

  • Design Team

    Chong Cao, Chenhan Wen, Tao Huang

  • Structural Design

    Fuhua Zhang

  • Electrical & plumbing design

    Baowei Zheng, Guofeng Cheng

  • HVAC design

    Yan Yu
facade. Image © Weiqi Jin
facade. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. IOMA is an art center situated at 798 Art Zone, Beijing, which is a transformation project. Based on the concept of "symbiosis", the design aimed to realize harmonious coexistence between the new and old, inside and outside, architecture and nature, as well as art and mankind. As approaching the project, ARCHSTUDIO reasonably utilized the original architectural space, and added extensions to the top floor and along the street, with a view to satisfying diverse future functional demands.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram

The design team firstly deconstructed and integrated functions of the overall space, and created some new communal areas such as restaurant, art store, multifunctional hall and leisure area other than the exhibition hall, so as to enable smooth transition from nature to public spaces and to exhibition area.

courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
details. Image © Weiqi Jin
details. Image © Weiqi Jin

Besides, the designers reorganized the circulation routes within the entire space. The visiting route of the former exhibition space was conventional and monotonous, and visitors had to go back along the circulation route after appreciating exhibitions, which resulted in boring spatial experiences. Besides, up and down movement of visitors generated a sense of formality, which sometimes alienated them from the space. Considering those, the design team demolished and transformed parts of the original architectural space, and added staircases and elevators, thereby creating a loop-shaped route for visiting exhibitions. In addition, ARCHSTUDIO also designed two independent circulations leading to the terrace and the restaurant, which provide visitors with interesting experiences and let them feel like they are touring in a garden.

entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin
entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin
shop. Image © Weiqi Jin
shop. Image © Weiqi Jin
exhibition hall. Image © Ning Wang
exhibition hall. Image © Ning Wang

The design team created several recessed arc-shaped courtyards, and completely retained the trees that already existed on the site. The courtyards and green trees together shaped a distinct spatial character for the building. As visitors wandering in the space, their interaction with trees varies. They encounter different parts of trees, from roots to tops, and sometimes need to bow their heads to walk under branches. Trees also keep changing with time. The perfect combination of nature and space gives the place great charm.

restaurant. Image © Weiqi Jin
restaurant. Image © Weiqi Jin
details. Image © Ning Wang
details. Image © Ning Wang

The facade is clad in a translucent curtain of metal, making trees appear to grow out of it, blending into the environment and as well as the building.

roof. Image © Ning Wang
roof. Image © Ning Wang

Through the above-mentioned strategies, an originally conventional art gallery which resembled an enclosed box was perfectly transformed into a natural, open, intimate and interaction-evoking multifunctional art center.

roof . Image © Weiqi Jin
roof . Image © Weiqi Jin

Project location

Address: 798 Art Zone, Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China798 Art Zone, Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Cite: "IOMA Art Center / ARCHSTUDIO" 23 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

facade. Image © Weiqi Jin

北京爱马思艺术中心 / 建筑营设计工作室

