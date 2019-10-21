10 Innovative Outdoor Benches Shaping Public Spaces

Save this picture! Polymorphic / Columbia University GSAPP. Image © Jennifer Chang

In order to create vibrant public spaces, people need to have a constant presence in these locations, whether they are on their own or in groups. In fact, they need to linger in these places and establish social interactions. To do so, one major element has to be incorporated in the urban setting: the bench.

This seating feature, simple or high tech, insures firstly the comfort of the passersby and animates the area consequently, through the addition of the missing human aspect. Sometimes, this is all it takes to revive a space that became a dull passage. The most basic urban design component can take many forms and can be created from different materials, always generating a statement and serving its purpose.

Read on to discover 10 innovative seating solutions in public spaces.

Root Bench / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Save this picture! Root Bench / Yong Ju Lee Architecture. Image © Kyungsub Shin

The Best Weapon or the Peace Bench / Snohetta

Save this picture! The Best Weapon or the Peace Bench / Snohetta. Image © NorwayUN/Johannes W. Berg

The Playful Bench / MAPT and Sune Petersen

Save this picture! The Playful Bench / MAPT and Sune Petersen. Image © lars Engelgaard

The Longest Bench / Studio Weave

Save this picture! The Longest Bench / Studio Weave. Image © Studio Weave

Toronto’s Parklet 2017 / Ryerson University’s Department of Architectural Science

Save this picture! Toronto’s Parklet 2017 / Ryerson University’s Department of Architectural Science. Image © Zeenah Mohammed Ali.

The Forumtorget project / White Arkitekter

Save this picture! The Forumtorget project/ White Arkitekter. Image © Måns Berg

Polymorphic / Columbia University GSAPP

Save this picture! Polymorphic / Columbia University GSAPP. Image © Jennifer Chang

10 “Superbenches” of the city of Järfälla, Sweden

Save this picture! Ali Bar Chair/ Max Lamb/ 10 “Superbenches” of the city of Järfälla, Sweden. Image © Jezzica Sunmo

Wooden Wave Pavilion / Paul Cocksedge

Save this picture! Wooden Wave Pavilion / Paul Cocksedge. Image © Mark Cocksedge

HeartSeat / Stereotank

Special Mentions

Terrazo Bench / Apt

Save this picture! Terrazo Bench / Apt. Image © Apt and Huguet

Biological Benches / Terreform ONE + Genspace