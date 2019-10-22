Camellia Hill Café Picnic / studio fragment

+ 39

Lead Architect Dh.Seo

Design Team Seungyoun,Noh

Clients Camellia Hill

Consultants perception., inc

Text description provided by the architects. Picnic on the Camellia Hill

Camellia Hill is a large natural park on Jeju Island. People can think that Camellia is just a fairly common plant in Jeju. However, it is a warm creature that protects us from the stiff sea breeze of Jeju with its signature thick, bountiful leaves. Camellia is common in Jeju Island, but its warm properties are unique. As unique as it is, it is a place where everyone who visits Camelia Hill can receive a handful of warm hearts. It is also the starting point for conveying such feelings.

concept keyword: DECRESCENDO

Jeju has topographical characteristics as a volcanic island. For example, there are basalts, the wind blowing from the sea, and atypical trees modified by the wind. Winds and stones were met to make the Jusangjeolli Cliff, and wind and trees were met to deformed trees. A unique environment has created Jeju's unique forms and materials. Wind of Jeju splits the rock, and Camellia splits wind of Jeju and weakens it.

To create a natural and plain space, We used morphological changes as a motif to capture them calmly through changes in materials. Also, to deliver a pure and plain image of Jeju Island, we have tried to organize simple yet dense textures that do not bias the decoration. We tried to make use of more sustainable materials than sparkling trend styles and proposed certain criteria with an architectural mindset.