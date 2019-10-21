World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. OPENBOOK Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

Save this project
Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

© Dora Miller © Dora Miller © Dora Miller © Dora Miller + 11

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation  · 
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project OPENBOOK Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    7965 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk
Save this picture!
© Telmo Miller
© Telmo Miller

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge for this design consisted in transforming a pre-existing warehouse into the headquarters of a law firm with 350 employees. The main objective was to maintain the volumetric logic of the existing building, while renovating it into a modern office.

Save this picture!
© Dora Miller
© Dora Miller
Save this picture!
© Dora Miller
© Dora Miller

Both buildings, north and south, were recovered maintaining the original architecture. The central modules, in a deteriorated state, were redesigned and rebuilt with a more contemporary image, contrasting with the rest of the building while simultaneously answering the client’s needs.

Save this picture!
© Dora Miller
© Dora Miller
Save this picture!
© Dora Miller
© Dora Miller

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lisbon, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OPENBOOK Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Abreu Advogados Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture" [Abreu Advogados offices / OPENBOOK Architecture] 21 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926829/abreu-advogados-offices-openbook-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream