Genteng House / SASO Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This 70 m² house is located in Bekasi, West Java, about 40 minutes drive from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Jakarta. Surrounded by high-density houses with 6-meter wide street at the east & south of the site. The basic thinking behind Genteng House is as simple as the love for mother nature. Genteng House stands on the site where an old house stood for years. The old house was abandoned, for most of its materials were badly broken, a slight renovation couldn’t simply help. No matter how bad, we couldn’t help but thinking that it is impossible for us to donate such amount of waste to our mother earth.

Located in a high-temperature climate where daily temperature can reach up to 38°C, we knew that we had to create a secondary skin façade, reducing the heat enter the building - even better using some used materials from the old house. By arranging the roof tiles in certain order, we created a second skin that protects the large opening behind it whilst also becoming a special aesthetical element for both exterior & interior.

This façade element is the most dominant element in our exterior design. But it plays an even bigger role in the interior, where it gives a beautifully stunning effect and is exposed by large glass windows. At certain time of the day, sunlight penetrates the façade and creates some patterns on the interior wall. Since the owner of this project is a very young family of 3, a couple and their newborn baby, this Genteng House was meant to also grow with them. The currently finished construction is the first phase, and the fully developed phase of this project will be a 2 story house with 1 master bedroom & 2 kid’s bedrooms.

The additional 2 bedrooms will be upstairs with 1 additional bathroom and the stairs will be above the existing inner court. All structural & supporting works for this fully developed phase have already been done in the first phase. With this scheme, the owner will still be able to live inside the house comfortably even during the renovation. Not just the architecture, the furniture too was designed to grow with the owner. The dining table which also serves as the preparation table is extendable, to contain 5 extra chairs. Being in the same space with the living room, make the dining area & the kitchen to be in the center of the house. With this fewer walls arrangement, then this small house will feel more spacious.