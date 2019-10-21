World
Onmyoji Flagship Store / E Studio

Onmyoji Flagship Store / E Studio

Exterior day view. Image © Chao Zhang Exterior day view. Image © Chao Zhang 1F coffee shop. Image © Chao Zhang Wood folding door. Image © Chao Zhang + 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store  · 
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project E Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    385.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
Exterior night view. Image © Chao Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. Being as the ultimate IP of Netease, the downloads of Onmyoji has reached beyond 200 million. For the first time, Netease and E Studio decided to open this offline theme store.

Exterior night view. Image © Chao Zhang
“Onmyoji theme store” locates in TIT creative park adjacent to Guangzhou Tower，and is surrounded by Delonix Regia away from the downtown. The design of this shop includes a renovation of the original building and the interior design. Regarding the IP, the theme shop includes a series of experience spaces of café, bar, retail, and showroom which connect young people’s lives with the game and bring better social and entertaining experiences. And it has been a place full of possibilities.

Exterior night view. Image © Chao Zhang
Installation Material & Lighting
The jump-layer building is appeared as a giant lightbox by using polycarbonate panels as facades. Distinguished from the surroundings and connected to the theme of the story, the building is acting as a Light Barrier and is producing the visualized effect by controlling the lights. Guests would enjoy the interaction with the “lightbox”, and pretend like getting a connection with different Planar Spheres.

Exterior day view. Image © Chao Zhang
The design uses wood and translucent polycarbonate sheets as the structure to show its lightness. The gap between the wood structure emphasizes the rhythm of the building.

Exterior day view. Image © Chao Zhang
Courtyard of the Onmyojis
The design of the courtyard is expressed by the concept of seal and Karesansui. Starting from the shape of a ripple, the layout of the courtyard spreads above to the upper layer and the whole space is accompanied by plants that change by seasons. Once unintentionally entering the courtyard, one would feel like stepping into a ghosts’ party.

Birdview. Image © Chao Zhang
Space Design and Function Zoning
The café located on the first floor. When the sun shines and puts the shadow of the trees on the translucent polycarbonate sheet during the daytime, space is filled with light and a sense of poetry. The bar table is made of granite while the wood structure shows its warmth under the sunshine. The café becomes bar during the night by controlling the illuminations.

1F coffee shop. Image © Chao Zhang
1F coffee shop. Image © Chao Zhang
By changing the theme regularly, space shows its flexibility and variety. Taking the storyline of Onmyji, the plot of the story is expressed on the mesh which encloses a series of semi-private spaces of which are illuminated differently to show antagonism.

For the in-depth gameplayers, the store is such a perfect place to experience the real game scenes as well as gaining more chances to get in touch with other players of different types and appetites. As for the public, it is also a good place to get relaxed and explore the world of ghosts.

3F VIP. Image © Chao Zhang
