Mangueira House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. A very special piece of land of 1,000 m² surrounded by a preserved native forest welcomed the Mango Tree House project, developed by the Celso Laetano Arquitetura office as a sophisticated nook.

To ensure well-being and comfort sensations to residents, not only the leafy mango tree - which gave the name to the project - was preserved in the social entrance, as also all the green extension that surrounds the 432 m² of the strategically built area in the center of the lot. The work of well-defined volume was divided into two floors. The first was reserved for the intimate wing with central hanging garden and suites located on opposite sides for the most privacy of users; and the ground floor, to social environments. These, incidentally, harmoniously integrated into the balcony and solarium through free spans, were executed with single floor, totaling 150 m² of pleasant living.

Transparency was used in abundance in purposely crossed locks, so that the surroundings nature would emerge into the house, without actually being there. Now the decor followed the elegant stripped line with the mix of contemporary furniture and vintage pieces, as the mirror from the 1920s and Tadeu Rodrigues polygons panel that punctuates the height ceilings of the room, reinforcing the project’s personality.

Já a decoração seguiu a linha elegante-despojada com a mescla de mobiliário contemporâneo e peças vintage, como o espelho dos anos 1920 e o painel de polígonos de Tadeu Rodrigues que pontua o pé-direito da sala, reforçando a personalidade do projeto.