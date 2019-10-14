World
  3. City of the Future Discusses Affordability by Design

City of the Future is a bi-weekly podcast from Sidewalk Labs that explores ideas and innovations that will transform cities.

In this episode, the first from season 2, hosts Eric Jaffe and Vanessa Quirk discuss the future of housing with Ori CEO Hasier Larrea, architect Eric Bunge, Starcity CEO Jon Dishotsky, Sidewalk Labs housing expert Annie Koo, and others.

In the podcast discussing ideas and innovations that could transform our cities, the hosts bring up solutions that will not only improve the physical spaces, but also enhance the way we live in them.

via Shutterstock By intararit
Transforming the space and maximizing its efficiency is not a new idea. The concept started with the famous Murphy bed, in the early 20th century, a “bookcase by day, a bed by night.” Times have changed but the issue of housing in cities remained at the core of the challenges. Nowadays affordable housing can be achieved through a combination of different things coming together to reduce the unit size and create a better quality of space. It is not a question of shrinking, but of rethinking.

