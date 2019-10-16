World
Rsun Sales Center / BENJAI Architectural Design

Rsun Sales Center / BENJAI Architectural Design

© Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © Ripei Qiu + 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail  · 
Changsha, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xuesong Qiao, Xiang Li, Xiaokun Zhu

  • Design Team

    Guiying Lu, Wenqiang Huo, Meilan Lan,

  • Interior Design Team

    Cheng Li, Jiayang Hu, Qihui Xian, Peng Liu, Jiajie He

  • Client

    RSUN

  • Structure

    CMIE

  • Landscape

    L&A Design

  • Construction

    The Third Construction Engineering Company LTD. of China Construction Second Engineering Bureau.
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a high-quality development area in Changsha City. It is close to the main traffic roads of the city, and is also one of the main entrances of the community in the future. Both of the architectural design and the interior design come from Benjai Architecture.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Land use area is limitedheight difference is complexnarrow width small volume
The building is only 23 meters away from the urban road, which makes it difficult to form a ritual spatial sequence. In addition, the height difference between the surroundings and the site itself is almost 3 meters, we need a smart strategy to solve a series of problems: height difference between the site and the urban road, the accessibility of future shops, the gradient requirements of fire lanes and rescue sites, the avoidance of underground garage entrances.Moreover,the width of the main façade which face to the west side of the city road is only 16 meters，accounting for only 12% of the total width of the project along the street. What is worse, there is a large high-rise on both sides of the north and south. The overall volume of the sales office is too small to be noted which is hard to achieve a good publicity.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Integral Design
A series of folding plates which symbolize the silhouette of a“Dancing Crane” combine the entrance of residence and basement, and the arcade with each other, which doubles the length of the display surface along the street and strengthens the visibility of the urban interface. We don't want to use too many kinds of materials to destroy the pure design, so the main materials are controlled within three kinds: white and bronze aluminum panels, ultra-clear glass and imitation copper stainless steel (curtain wall vertical panels). On the other hand, the flat locking method is adopted in the overlap of aluminum panels, which not only ensure the joints are clean and neat, but also avoid the color difference of the glue caused by the glue seam method.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

The interior design
The interior design continues the theme of the " Dancing Crane ", and the whole feeling is young, delicate and relaxed. The difficulty lies in how to accommodate all functional requirements in a limited area and how to organize streamlines and make some interesting spaces at the same time. In order to ensure the spacious space of the exhibition hall on the first floor, we set back the layers, leaving a three-story high space and create a grand entrance space.

© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Landscape Design
The landscape design also continues the triangular elements and creates a consecutive but cannot be seen through space with the building together. The multiple layers of the project form an indistinct space, which brings new discoveries when people wandering through the space. The possibilities of space are constantly present in motion. We extract the cultural images of Xiang River, such as continents, islets, boats, sand, cranes, river, etc., and evolve its form into landscape elements in the site.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Project location

Address: The intersection of Xinshao road and Liu Jia Chong Road in Tianxin District, Changsha, Hunan, China

Cite: "Rsun Sales Center / BENJAI Architectural Design" 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926425/rsun-sales-center-benjai-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

