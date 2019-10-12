Take a Look at the First WeWork Offices Coming to Bengaluru, India

+ 5

WeWork recently opened its first offices in India in the southern city of Bengaluru. The downtown space, called Prestige Central, boasts 8 floors and was designed by WeWork Creative Director, Adam Kimmel.

The space serves as the official headquarters for WeWork in India. Members enter the building via a large atrium that runs throughout the building's main floor. The space is furnished with sofas and plants and is lit up by a large skylight that can be seen from the ground floor while a grand metal staircase provides access to the upper levels. The walls are accentuated with bricks forming large circular patterns, a nod to traditional Indian architecture, while the striped black and white tile work mimics the patterns found in traditional Indian palaces.

On the first floor is a tea house, lounge, and library, which includes an intimate space with a large sofa and a chai dispenser. The idea was to create an area for the space's members to relax and unwind. The lounge area is separated from the rest of the building by a wall of wood panels. The interior is made up of black walls lit up by purple neon lights. In the center of the space there's a large bench of yellow Jaisalmer stone accentuated with a potted plant. The library is tucked away in a corner and features, along with the books, blue ceramic pieces made in Delhi by a local artist.

The local coffee roaster Takai is located in the building's entrance and features countertops made of local red wood and seats made by a local street vendor. What's more, all of the offices and meeting rooms are outfitted with white cabinets and wooden doors that brighten up the space. The rooftop is furnished with sofas and coffe tables and offers breathtaking views of the city as well as a space for yoga, ping-pong, and meetings.

News via WeWork.