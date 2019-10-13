Casuarina Fence House / Meeta Jain Architects

+ 11

Refurbishment · Bengaluru, India Architects Authors of this architecture project Meeta Jain Architects

Area Area of this architecture project 3600.0 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographs Manoj Sudhakaran

Lead Architect Meeta Jain

Design Team Meeta Jain, Karthik Mohan, Jwalant Singhala, Abhiroop Dutta

Clients Arun Kumar

Engineering Sreeralsha

Landscape Meeta Jain

Structural Consultants B L Manjunath

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Refurbishment and extension of an existing home to convert to a dual home. Lower home for aging mother and an upper home for Son and his family incorporating a lot of garden spaces at every. The project demonstrates a transformation of an old single-family house, into a dual family home on a 40ft x 70ft plot.

The Neighborhood displays identical row house typology for all its occupants that have undergone constant transformations and yet managed to retain a sense of Dominant Green. Each house shared one common wall with the adjoining house demanding that extensions be made adhering to light and ventilation needs carefully.

However, for the expression, we relied on Casuarina, a construction scaffolding material, which is the most cheaply available wood, for creating an aesthetic of unfinishedness. A contrasting façade element, in times where ‘sleeker the smarter’ mantra rules. The lower house for the aging mother draws upon the nostalgia of her lived years through a mud finished gateway, while the upper house for her children, poses a duality by staying modernistic in its treatment through partial glass boxlike exterior to the living room.

Special Elements

Living in a garden feel is continued into the house by careful use of rustic materials and through elements like skylight lit stair courtyard that further leads to an added terrace room for leisure and terrace gardening. The very rustic yet contemporary feel dominates the house by the expression of steel girders that remain natural lacquered and overhangs that express exposed concrete, creating a strong overall blending with Green. Rainwater harvesting is a dominant expressed too.