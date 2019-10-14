World
    A' Good Architecture Design Award Winners Showcase Integrative Design

    The A’ Design Award’s annual Accolades reward the top designers worldwide in all design disciplines. It is a peer-reviewed, anonymously judged international award whose aim is to provide a platform for these designers to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is still open for entries until the Late Deadline on February 28th, with winners announced on April 15th; designers can register their submissions here today!

    Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC. Image © Damir Dautbegović Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image © Feng Shao Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen. Image © Steve King PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE. Image © PONE ARCHITECTURE + 21

    Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign.

    One of the things that makes the A' Design Award unique is its exceptional scale, with over 100 design categories in which awards are presented. In addition, there are also seven super-categories that each encompass multiple design categories. This article will feature a round-up of some of the best work in the Good Architectural Design super-category, which includes the following: Architecture, Building, and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design.

    Although there’s not one single category for the “Good Architecture Design Award,” it could be awarded to projects in any of the above eligible categories. The award considers the planning, design, and construction of projects that are functional, beautiful, and durable. In line with the field of architecture’s multi-disciplinary nature, judges consider the big picture for the projects that qualify as Good Architectural Design. Overall spatial design, user experiences, aesthetics, and facilities implementation are all considered before bestowing an award. 

    Keep reading below for examples of past winners of the Good Architecture Design Award.

    Skynet - Display Space / Kris Lin
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    Skynet - Display Space / Kris Lin. Image © Kris Lin
    Skynet - Display Space / Kris Lin. Image © Kris Lin

    Loyly - Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Loyly - Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.. Image Courtesy of kuvio.com
    Loyly - Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.. Image Courtesy of kuvio.com

    The Pavilia Hill - Premium Condominium Landscape / Shunmyo Masuno
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

    Save this picture!
    The Pavilia Hill - Premium Condominium Landscape / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Nakamura Akio
    The Pavilia Hill - Premium Condominium Landscape / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Nakamura Akio

    Yukyu En - Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

    Save this picture!
    Yukyu En - Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Tabata Minao
    Yukyu En - Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Tabata Minao

    Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen. Image © Steve King
    Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen. Image © Steve King

    Lotus Square Art Center - Sales Center / Raynon Chiu
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2016 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    Lotus Square Art Center - Sales Center / Raynon Chiu. Image © Dabin Interior Photography
    Lotus Square Art Center - Sales Center / Raynon Chiu. Image © Dabin Interior Photography

    PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2016 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE. Image © PONE ARCHITECTURE
    PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE. Image © PONE ARCHITECTURE

    School of Technology - Higher Education Institution / Nuno Montenegro
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    School of Technology - Higher Education Institution / Nuno Montenegro. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architectural Photography
    School of Technology - Higher Education Institution / Nuno Montenegro. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architectural Photography

    Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University - Education Facility / Aedas
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University - Education Facility / Aedas. Image © Aedas
    Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University - Education Facility / Aedas. Image © Aedas

    Malopolska Garden of Arts (MGA) - Performing Arts Centre & Mediatheque / Ingarden & Ewý Architects
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Malopolska Garden of Arts (MGA) - Performing Arts Centre & Mediatheque / Ingarden & Ewý Architects. Image © Marcin Czechowicz / MURATOR
    Malopolska Garden of Arts (MGA) - Performing Arts Centre & Mediatheque / Ingarden & Ewý Architects. Image © Marcin Czechowicz / MURATOR

    yoshi bar 2nd - Provisional Bar / Naoya Matsumoto
    Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    yoshi bar 2nd - Provisional Bar / Naoya Matsumoto. Image © Takeshi Asano
    yoshi bar 2nd - Provisional Bar / Naoya Matsumoto. Image © Takeshi Asano

    Gallery in Kiyosato - Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada
    Gold A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Gallery in Kiyosato - Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada. Image © Koichi Torimura
    Gallery in Kiyosato - Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada. Image © Koichi Torimura

    Historical Park - Park and Memorial / Udo Hubert Dagenbach Glada-Berlin
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

    Save this picture!
    Historical Park - Park and Memorial / Udo Hubert Dagenbach Glada-Berlin. Image © Udo Dagenbach
    Historical Park - Park and Memorial / Udo Hubert Dagenbach Glada-Berlin. Image © Udo Dagenbach

    Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo
    Gold A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo. Image © Javier Senosiain
    Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo. Image © Javier Senosiain

    Wuxi Barber Shop - Barber, Style / Sun Liming
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    Wuxi Barber Shop - Barber, Style / Sun Liming. Image © Pan Yufen
    Wuxi Barber Shop - Barber, Style / Sun Liming. Image © Pan Yufen

    Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Design and Exhibition Design

    Save this picture!
    Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image © Feng Shao
    Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image © Feng Shao

    AS Offices - Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    AS Offices - Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura. Image © Rolando Cordova and Roberto Cárdenas
    AS Offices - Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura. Image © Rolando Cordova and Roberto Cárdenas

    Pool House - Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Pool House - Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan. Image © Ravi Kanade
    Pool House - Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan. Image © Ravi Kanade

    Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC. Image © Damir Dautbegović
    Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC. Image © Damir Dautbegović

    Express Rail Link West Kowloon Terminus - Public Transportation / Andrew Bromberg
    Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

    Save this picture!
    Express Rail Link West Kowloon Terminus - Public Transportation / Andrew Bromberg. Image © Andrew Bromberg
    Express Rail Link West Kowloon Terminus - Public Transportation / Andrew Bromberg. Image © Andrew Bromberg

    For a chance to join the ranks of the projects above, or to enter in any of the 100 different categories, register your project today! For further information and to see more award-winning design, visit the A’ Design Award website.

