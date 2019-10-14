A' Good Architecture Design Award Winners Showcase Integrative Design

Save this picture! Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo. Image © Javier Senosiain

The A’ Design Award’s annual Accolades reward the top designers worldwide in all design disciplines. It is a peer-reviewed, anonymously judged international award whose aim is to provide a platform for these designers to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is still open for entries until the Late Deadline on February 28th, with winners announced on April 15th; designers can register their submissions here today!

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign.

One of the things that makes the A' Design Award unique is its exceptional scale, with over 100 design categories in which awards are presented. In addition, there are also seven super-categories that each encompass multiple design categories. This article will feature a round-up of some of the best work in the Good Architectural Design super-category, which includes the following: Architecture, Building, and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design.

Although there’s not one single category for the “Good Architecture Design Award,” it could be awarded to projects in any of the above eligible categories. The award considers the planning, design, and construction of projects that are functional, beautiful, and durable. In line with the field of architecture’s multi-disciplinary nature, judges consider the big picture for the projects that qualify as Good Architectural Design. Overall spatial design, user experiences, aesthetics, and facilities implementation are all considered before bestowing an award.

Keep reading below for examples of past winners of the Good Architecture Design Award.

Skynet - Display Space / Kris Lin

Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Skynet - Display Space / Kris Lin. Image © Kris Lin

Loyly - Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.

Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Loyly - Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.. Image Courtesy of kuvio.com

The Pavilia Hill - Premium Condominium Landscape / Shunmyo Masuno

Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Save this picture! The Pavilia Hill - Premium Condominium Landscape / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Nakamura Akio

Yukyu En - Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno

Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Save this picture! Yukyu En - Hofu City Crematorium / Shunmyo Masuno. Image © Tabata Minao

Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Manshausen - Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen. Image © Steve King

Lotus Square Art Center - Sales Center / Raynon Chiu

Platinum A’ Design Award 2016 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Lotus Square Art Center - Sales Center / Raynon Chiu. Image © Dabin Interior Photography

PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE

Platinum A’ Design Award 2016 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! PONE Transparent Shell - Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE. Image © PONE ARCHITECTURE

School of Technology - Higher Education Institution / Nuno Montenegro

Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! School of Technology - Higher Education Institution / Nuno Montenegro. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architectural Photography

Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University - Education Facility / Aedas

Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University - Education Facility / Aedas. Image © Aedas

Malopolska Garden of Arts (MGA) - Performing Arts Centre & Mediatheque / Ingarden & Ewý Architects

Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Malopolska Garden of Arts (MGA) - Performing Arts Centre & Mediatheque / Ingarden & Ewý Architects. Image © Marcin Czechowicz / MURATOR

yoshi bar 2nd - Provisional Bar / Naoya Matsumoto

Platinum A’ Design Award 2014 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! yoshi bar 2nd - Provisional Bar / Naoya Matsumoto. Image © Takeshi Asano

Gallery in Kiyosato - Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada

Gold A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Gallery in Kiyosato - Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada. Image © Koichi Torimura

Historical Park - Park and Memorial / Udo Hubert Dagenbach Glada-Berlin

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Save this picture! Historical Park - Park and Memorial / Udo Hubert Dagenbach Glada-Berlin. Image © Udo Dagenbach

Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo

Gold A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Organic House - House / Javier Senosiain and Daniel Arredondo. Image © Javier Senosiain

Wuxi Barber Shop - Barber, Style / Sun Liming

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Wuxi Barber Shop - Barber, Style / Sun Liming. Image © Pan Yufen

Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Interior Design and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore - Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image © Feng Shao

AS Offices - Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! AS Offices - Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura. Image © Rolando Cordova and Roberto Cárdenas

Pool House - Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Pool House - Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan. Image © Ravi Kanade

Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Hotel Pino Nature - Hotel / Studio ZEC. Image © Damir Dautbegović

Express Rail Link West Kowloon Terminus - Public Transportation / Andrew Bromberg

Gold A’ Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Express Rail Link West Kowloon Terminus - Public Transportation / Andrew Bromberg. Image © Andrew Bromberg

For a chance to join the ranks of the projects above, or to enter in any of the 100 different categories, register your project today! For further information and to see more award-winning design, visit the A’ Design Award website.