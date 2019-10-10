David Chipperfield Selected to Design the Rolex USA Headquarters in New York

The international competition for the Rolex USA headquarters in New York selected the English firm, David Chipperfield Architects as the winning practice to design the anticipated tower. The new construction will replace the existing building, home to the Rolex company since the ’70s.

David Chipperfield Architects, founded in London with 4 offices around the world, will create a 25-story tower, designed according to the LEED Platinum criteria, sustainably aware of the concerns related to energy consumption. The 165,000 square foot building will be the company’s latest symbol and American landmark, showcasing the commitment of Rolex to quality, precision, and excellence.

We are proud to have been selected to design the Rolex USA headquarters building. Our team is committed to creating an exemplary building befitting the heritage and culture of the Rolex brand, as well as its prominent 5th Avenue location. -- David Chipperfield

Located on the corner of 5th Avenue and 53rd Street, the new headquarters will put in place new office areas for staff and tenants, generating spaces that will enhance the well-being of its users and a new Rolex store at ground level. Finally, it will also “provide brand experiences across a wide range of the company’s interests.”