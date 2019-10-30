World
Patio House / PAR Arquitectos

Patio House / PAR Arquitectos

© Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta + 31

Houses  · 
Lo Barnechea, Chile
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project PAR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3089.24 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Diego Elgueta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Coggiola, ECOWALL, Eucasec, Trimble Navigation, Varvacoa

  • Lead Architects

    Alvaro Cortés, Tomás Pardo.

  • Design Team

    Francisco Cortés.

  • Engineering

    Jose Manuel Morales.
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Text description provided by the architects. According to the area of ​​the land, and in order to favor a lower occupation of floor that allows a greater area of ​​patio / garden, it is defined the distribution of the order on two floors, concentrating the common spaces of being in first floor and private areas on a second level.

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta
Section F
Section F
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Complementary to this and in response to the recognition of an almost flat terrain, with high exposure to solar radiation, surrounded by a mountainous geography, typical of the northeastern area of ​​the city of Santiago; It is developed as a principle to work a superior body of hermetic and very synthetic condition, under a wall-volume support relationship, which in its eastern projection builds different spatial situations; the relation of access and closing towards the street and the central inner courtyard in double height; hierarchical space that orders, relieves and articulates the programmatic resolution.

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

At the same time, the framing is worked with the presence of a linear staircase as a leading element that accompanies the translucent route of transfer of the house, distributing and giving spatiality to the circulation circuit.

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta
Section B
Section B
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Structurally the project is composed by means of a defined basement in reinforced concrete walls, on which the upper volume rests; a 400x50x4 grid metal grid that frames the edges of the rectangle; within which random movements of interior bodies are generated that give dynamism, depth and movement to the formal expression of the house.

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

In relation to the materials, the use of noble natural materials such as travertine marble, local stone and eucalyptus wood treated with Cutek natural primer was privileged; elements that give the project the necessary warmth as opposed to the structural elements of concrete and steel; Neutral and cold expression materials.

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Project gallery

PAR Arquitectos
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Patio House / PAR Arquitectos" [Casa Patio / PAR Arquitectos] 30 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926186/patio-house-par-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

