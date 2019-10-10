World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. PAR Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. IC House / PAR Arquitectos

IC House / PAR Arquitectos

Save this project
IC House / PAR Arquitectos

© Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta © Diego Elgueta + 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Lo Barnechea, Chile
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project PAR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    285.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Cerámica Santiago, Coggiola, ECOWALL, Eucasec, Google, Termowind, Varvacoa

  • Photographs

  • Design Team

    Francisco Cortés, Pablo Lopez

  • Engineering

    Jose Manuel Morales

  • Lead Architects

    Alvaro Cortés, Tomás Pardo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Text description provided by the architects. According to the land area of the land, and in order to favor a lower occupation of land that allows a larger patio/garden area, it is that the programmatic distribution of the order is defined, concentrating the common spaces on the first floor and the areas private on a second level.

Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta
Save this picture!
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Complementary to this and in response to the recognition of an almost flat terrain, with high exposure to solar radiation, surrounded by a mountainous geography, typical of the northeastern area of the city of Santiago; It is developed as a principle to work a superior body of hermetic and very synthetic condition, under a wall-volume support relationship, which in its eastern projection builds different spatial situations; the relation of access and closing towards the street, the inner central vacuum in double height and the gap of the lower level as an eave mode that constitutes the shelter and containment for the first-floor interior enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

At the same time, framing is worked with the presence of a linear staircase as an element that accompanies the transfer route of the house, distributing and giving spatiality to the circulation circuit. Structurally the project is composed of means of a defined basement in reinforced concrete that supports the chassis of a light mezzanine slab, on which the upper volume built-in Ecowall panels is composed. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

The transition between these two elements occurs through a continuous perimeter beam as an orthogonal ring that borders the masonry and allows the upper body to be possessed generating the unity and continuity that is sought. In relation to the materials, the use of brick and veneer was favored, worked under the same format, 29x7cm and finished, rustic sandblasted; decision that allowed to improve the energy efficiency of the upper level, reduce construction costs, and the possibility of maintaining the formal homogeneous character next to the work of grain, permeability and transparency of the skin.

Save this picture!
© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
PAR Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "IC House / PAR Arquitectos" [Casa IC / PAR Arquitectos] 10 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926146/ic-house-par-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream