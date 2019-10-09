World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Kien Truc NDT
  6. 2019
  7. LTTD House / Kien Truc NDT

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

LTTD House / Kien Truc NDT

Save this project
LTTD House / Kien Truc NDT

© Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le + 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Vietnam, Vietnam
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Kien Truc NDT
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    206.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe, AutoDesk, Hai Long glass, Lumion, PMA, Rạng Đông, Toto, Trimble, Viglacera

  • Photographs

  • Clients

    Le Van Thu

  • Engineering

    Hoang Tuan Anh

  • Landscape

    Ngo Thi Nga

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Dang Tuong
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. LTTD house is a renovation housing project in Tien Du, Bac Ninh. It covers an area of 10x20 (m) and the main facade faces south. It was built 15 years ago in a residential area nearby three industrial zones. The area is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. There are several problems with the site such as noise and smoke from traffic and factories, as well as other negative effects from industrial zones. Another problem is that the house has been severely degraded after years so we need to figure out ways to ensure both its aesthetic and safety aspects.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The house is designed for a couple with 2 daughters and 1 son. The main functions include 4 bedrooms with separate toilet, living room, kitchen, garage, worship room, storage, laundry, and playground. The owner wants to create open spaces with high connectivity but still preserve necessary privacy. In this project, a void is placed at the center of the house, which functions as a point to balance the nature. This space combines with stairs in the middle of the house to connect the other spaces in the house. People can feel trees, natural light, wind and rain there.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Master plan
Master plan
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The front garden creates a buffer space to help the house become quiet, private and avoid the sunlight on the building. One of the most distinctive features of this house is the façade covered with natural stone in dark color, which brings a sense of harmony with nature while reducing the boredom of flat walls, thus improving the overall aesthetic quality of the house. The roof is used as an outdoor dining space, where trees are planted to create a layer of materials to help avoid direct natural sunlight. We attempt to create a comfortable and open living space surrounded by the green of trees. It not only meets the functional and aesthetic needs but also connects the people with nature.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Kien Truc NDT
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "LTTD House / Kien Truc NDT" 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926126/lttd-house-kien-truc-ndt/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream