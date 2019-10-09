World
  4. France
  5. Seine Design
  6. 2019
  7. Fluctuart Art Gallery / Seine Design

Fluctuart Art Gallery / Seine Design

Fluctuart Art Gallery / Seine Design

© Sergio Grazia

Paris, France
    2019
    AutoDesk, McNeel, Targetti, YAMAHA

  • Lead Architects

    Gérard Ronzatti, Matthieu Ronzatti

  • Design Team

    Gérard Ronzatti, Matthieu Ronzatti

  • Photographs

  • Clients

    Géraud Boursin, Eric Philippon, Nicolas Laugero

  • Engineering

    SEINE DESIGN

  • Lighting Design

    Franck Franjou

  • Sound

    Alain Français

  • Coordination

    Navitec
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Fluctuart’s strongest idea was to allow the Seine’s water to enter in the heart of the building, to do so we literally opened a hole in the shell. It is a paradox that responds to that of the program: to create a closed enclosure to exhibit works of art that belong to the street: the street-art and the graffiti art. Bringing the water into the building also consists of pushing to a climax the work on the erasing the boundaries which is at the base of all the architectural work of the project.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

This waterline, with the patio and the stairs overlooking it, allows to generate a space strong enough to articulate the 3 levels of the building, which are all extremely different: the cave is a tunnel that offers perspectives in the river, the first floor with its large glass frames is transverse to both banks of the rive and the terrace completely clear, offers a 360° view of the site.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Cross section
Cross section
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The work of the facades is inspired by portuary structures references: a flotter in pure steel transporting containers liked modules, in a simple and repetitive rhythm. The whole is modular, articulated, transparent. This modularity is transformed into a frame that organizes the entire layout inside, whether for the implementation of materials and lighting, but also for the design of all furniture and supports for the works of art. These plays of light and frame put in perspective offer a sensation of infinity.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
First floor
First floor
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

In the material field - metal is the keyword. The integrality of the hull and structure is in pure steel. And the steel is worked in all of his possibilities - welded, folded, assembled. Aluminum in the frames of the façades, bar furniture and the mobile bookshop shelves, stainless steel for the details in the bars. Transparency is obviously assured by generous windows panes and all of the glass surface assures lightness to the building and creates possibility of reflection of the water from the river inside the art gallery. Floors nature goes from wood in the outside, always connected with sailing, and in the interior soft grey textured pvc

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Project location

Address: 53 Quai d'Orsay, 75007 Paris, France

Seine Design
