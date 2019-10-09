Iporanga House / Daniel Fromer

+ 24

Houses · Brazil, Brazil Architects Authors of this architecture project Daniel Fromer

Area Area of this architecture project 129.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk, Carpintería, Guimaraes Dias, Lumisystem, Palimanan, Trimble Navigation, Zé Madeiras

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Projeto de Interiores Julyana Bortolotto

Engineering Laer Engenharia

Landscaping Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Luminotechnical Project Lux Projetos

Área Do Deck E Piscina 947.2 ft²

Arquiteto Responsável Daniel Fromer

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of the Atlantic Forest in São Paulo coast, Casa Iporanga seems to spring from the land on which it is located.

Limitations on land occupation imposed a lean program. There are two bedrooms on the access floor and, on the lower floor, a living room/ terrace connected to the deck and pool, which overlooks the woods with the sea in the background.

Access to the house is via a "bridge" that connects to the street and serves as a car shelter. The entrance hall opens into the surrounding woods and resolves the vertical circulation, housing the staircase that connects the lower floor to the distribution gallery to the two suites which - through a long balcony - open to the sea view.

In this floor we opted for the construction process in wood-frame internally covered by cementitious plates and externally by reclaimed Peroba Rosa (a native wood, almost extincted), which allowed a quick and clean work.

The lower floor, which touches the ground, develops constructively in reinforced concrete and stone, connecting the interior and exterior through generous openings.

The whole social area of the house is integrated in open space, which makes up the living room, dining room and a compact kitchen.

It opens out to both the front view of the sea and forest and to a lush garden, where the protagonist is a palm tree remnant of the original forest.