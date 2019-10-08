World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Switzerland
  5. Krausbeck architetto
  6. 2017
  7. Torre D'Angolo Educational Building / Krausbeck architetto + GSMM architetti

Torre D'Angolo Educational Building / Krausbeck architetto + GSMM architetti

Save this project
Torre D'Angolo Educational Building / Krausbeck architetto + GSMM architetti

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Davide Spreafico © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Facilities  · 
Mendrisio, Switzerland

  • Design Team

  • Clients

    Fondazione Paolo Torriani per i minorenni, Mendrisio

  • Engineering

    Studio Ing. Mondada

  • MAP

    Studio Tecnico Cimarolli, P&P Studio elettrotecnico

  • Consultants

    CISPI Sagl, Think Exergy SA, Swiss Beton Tecnology SA

  • Graphic Facade Concept

    Roberto Macchiut

  • Bookcase and Tea-Room Furnishings

    Victoria Diaz Saravia

  • Collaborators

    Martín Muntaner, Stefania Leoni
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The building aims to complete the educational services offered by Fondazione Torriani,  with an innovative project in the social field. The proposal is organized with a clear choice guide by the continuity between its proportions and the urban context. At the same time assumes a different formal strategy, which aims to characterize the new architecture for its public function.

Save this picture!
© Davide Spreafico
© Davide Spreafico
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Davide Spreafico
© Davide Spreafico

The formal aspect establishes a dialogue with the existing architectures through a module that reproduces the domestic scale of the surroundings. Meanwhile, the building, through its design and materiality seeks its own identity, which is supported by the use of a modular grid of reinforced concrete. The light and shade effects during the day, endow a lightness appearance to the building, which seems composed only by the profiles of the grid modules.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Some variations to these modules, result of the different internal functions, define in part some freedom in the rigor of the rule. Even the roof suggests a dialogue with the existing context. Two planes slightly tilted towards an internal diagonal reproduces inversely the diffused theme of the sloping roof. The facades follow these slight inclinations, proportioning the building with the built surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Via Paolo Torriani 9a, 6850 Mendrisio, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Krausbeck architetto
Office
GSMM architetti
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Switzerland
Cite: "Torre D'Angolo Educational Building / Krausbeck architetto + GSMM architetti" 08 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926003/torre-dangolo-educational-building-krausbeck-architetto-plus-gsmm-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream