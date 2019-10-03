World
Theater House / Bodà Architetti

Theater House / Bodà Architetti

© Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy © Barbara Corsico Photograpy + 19

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors 
Turin, Italy

  Lead Architects

    Daniel Antonini e Federico Bertoli
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of an early twentieth-century apartment in the center of Turin for a couple who loves arts and reading. The place, characterized by very high ceilings and a system of lowered beams that evoke the systems of movement of the scenic towers, provide the suggestion of the theatre which, together with the love of the owners for the arts, has become the starting point for the development of the project.

© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Plan
Plan
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
In a context where the apartment becomes the theatre and the inhabitants the actors, the project provided the sets by inserting in the spaces furnishings and architectural elements different in shape, materials, finishes, and colors. A semicircular column with a white marble heart, an antique pink pleated volume, sage green wall furniture, a canary yellow zigzag wall, and a large semicircular mirror divide the rooms creating an alternation of colors, shapes and visual and tactile perceptions.

© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
The result is a dynamic space, in which different views and perspectives follow each other in a balance of materials and colours that contribute to creating a joyful and stimulating atmosphere halfway between the domestic and the contemplative.

© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Barbara Corsico Photograpy
Project location

Bodà Architetti
Bodà Architetti
Office

"Theater House / Bodà Architetti" 03 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

