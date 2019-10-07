World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Italy
  5. BOMORI Architetti
  6. 2019
  7. Dama Apartment / BOMORI Architetti

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Dama Apartment / BOMORI Architetti

Save this project
Dama Apartment / BOMORI Architetti
Save this picture!
© Federico Villa
© Federico Villa

© Federico Villa © Federico Villa © Federico Villa © Federico Villa + 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential  · 
Roma, Italy
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project BOMORI Architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    700.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Artemide, Autodesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Bisazza, Caesar, Casa mood - Florim, FLOORGRES, Flos, MARAZZI, MAXON Computer, Mutina | Ceramics & Design, Nemo Lighting, RAB Lighting, Rexa, Robert McNeel & Associates, Sangiacomo, Schuco, Tubes, Vibia

  • Lead Architects

    Antonio Capalbo, Isabella Palermo, Chiara Stefanori

  • Design Team

    Antonio Capalbo, Isabella Palermo, Chiara Stefanori

  • Photographs

    • Clients

      Private

    • Engineering

      MTM progetti Rocco Maffei

    • MEP Design

      Mario Semproni

    • Landscape

      Bomori architetti

    • Suppliers

      Acqua Blu srl, Ceamit srl, Ceramikada SAS, Carimati srl

    • Collaborators

      Andrea Crusco, Giulia Napoli, Francesca Porfiri, Giada Romano, Mariella De Gennaro
    More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Federico Villa
    © Federico Villa

    Text description provided by the architects. The residential building dating back to the early twentieth century was for years home to embassies and it is inserted in a historical context in the heart of Rome. The choice to “drape” the building in white comes from a desire to reinvigorate its presence in the urban context, highlight the architectural traits, signs of the time, the shadows, the projecting volumes, the positive and negative space of a body that is shaped by sunlight. The design aimed to a radical renovation of the building, through a constant discovery of the existing elements emerged through the design and construction phases.

    Save this picture!
    © Federico Villa
    © Federico Villa

    The first floor is the most relevant level of the house. The main feature is the considerable height of the ceilings at 4.20 m, which conveyes a feeling of grandeur and with the mezzanines underlines the verticality and the visual connections.

    Save this picture!
    Ground floor plan
    Ground floor plan

    Central to the apartment between the existing load bearing walls is a deep blue volume that embraces different spaces, reducing the physical separation dictated by the rigid structure of the building. A panel of this volume slides sideways taking on different configurations. Crown moldings on the ceilings and walls contrast with the pure and simple lines of the custom millwork such as the blue central volume, the large bookcase which acts as a backdrop for the vast living room or the elegant furniture intentionally positioned throughout the entire composition. The mezzanines suspended in the bedrooms provide visibility for the brick vaults and steel beams, deliberately bared to their original conditions.

    Save this picture!
    © Federico Villa
    © Federico Villa

    The second and third floors are the result of two additions in the 30s and 50s with more recent construction techniques that allowed  for a reconfiguration of the interior layout without strict limitations. The main theme was the continuous search for a dialogue with the surrounding environment, establishing a visual connection with the historic Villa Torlonia park and the Trieste neighborhood in Rome. The bedrooms area is characterized by a custom-made millwork which conceals storage and leads to portals to the bedrooms and bathrooms. The two levels are connected internally by a small staircase, renovated and clad in wood in contrast to the surrounding white.

    Save this picture!
    © Federico Villa
    © Federico Villa

    On the third floor, the boundaries between indoor and outdoor are challenged by the use of frameless sliding doors. Grey and blue lacquered wood paneling surrounds the central service block, with guest bathroom, laundry room and access doors for the elevator and main staircase. The culmination of the journey is on the rooftop. The feeling is that of being on a different level of the city, parallel to the intense and chaotic one. The continuity of green, the view from above, and a sense of estrangement from the city all become palpable.

    Save this picture!
    © Federico Villa
    © Federico Villa

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    BOMORI Architetti
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Buildings Residential Italy
    Cite: "Dama Apartment / BOMORI Architetti" 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925803/dama-apartment-bomori-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream