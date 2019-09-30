World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Sasaki Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Modelia Brut Kagurazaka Building / Sasaki Architecture + YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE

Modelia Brut Kagurazaka Building / Sasaki Architecture + YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE

Save this project
Modelia Brut Kagurazaka Building / Sasaki Architecture + YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE
Save this picture!
© Bauhaus Neo
© Bauhaus Neo

© Bauhaus Neo © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 29

  • Curated by María Francisca González
  • 19:00 - 30 September, 2019
Apartments  · 
Shinjuku City, Japan

  • Design Team

    Ryuichi Sasaki, Rieko Okumura, Gen Sakaguchi, Anna Kwapien, Marion Foulet, Anthony Heller

  • Producer

    Hidetaka Gonai / Modelia Co.,Ltd.

  • Light Design

    Natsuha Kameoka / Lighting Sou

  • Contractor

    Nakamuraya KK

  • Building Management

    Alpha Management & Partners Co.,Ltd.

  • Client

    Nobumitsu Ohashi / Shuko Kensetsu Co.,Ltd.

  • Site Area

    169.30 m2

  • Structure

    Re-inforced Concrete Structure, 5 Stories
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bauhaus Neo
© Bauhaus Neo

Text description provided by the architects. This building is located in a residential area in the heart of Tokyo amid a mixture of old temples and modern houses.  Kagurazaka slope, the area’s main market street, is known for its centuries-long cultural history. Roji, narrow alleys with a lot of hidden charm, branch from the main street. We attempted to determine what design of collective housing would fit into the area’s rich context. The gently stepped approach to the building is full of nuances that remind us of how the symbolic slope looked in the old days.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The approach is finished with Japanese roof tiles and the walls are lined with board-formed concrete. At night, the alley is filled with tranquil lights filtering through square wooden frames within the wall. The facade finished with fine exposed concrete, is given characteristic shade using square openings. The openings are recessed slightly from the surface and are bordered with wooden textures. The arrangement of the opening is shifted slightly to avoid direct views while taking light, air, and view. With this arrangement of openings, we also attempted to reduce the massive weight of the concrete. The interior shows a vivid but exquisitely simple contrast of materials. Walls are either plain white or finished with exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

There are also walnut accents: baseboards made from offcuts from walnut furniture, shoe boxes have a chic texture and kitchens feature a balanced contrast of walnut and stainless steel. Each room’s space takes on unexpectedly diverse shapes with different atmospheres reflecting the town’s intricate depth. The interiors were consciously designed to stimulate the residents’ ideas for living. For example, open storage spaces can also be used as compact dens. By this minimalistic design of collective housing with materials and space at play, we suggest a life not reliant on products, and wealth without possession. Minimalism is in direct connection with the way of living. 

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sasaki Architecture
Office
YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Japan
Cite: "Modelia Brut Kagurazaka Building / Sasaki Architecture + YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE" 30 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925648/modelia-brut-kagurazaka-building-sasaki-architecture-plus-ytro-design-institute/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream