  7. Luar House / Adamo Faiden

Luar House / Adamo Faiden

Luar House / Adamo Faiden

© Javier Agustín Rojas

Renovation  · 
Vicente López, Argentina
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Adamo Faiden
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    932.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in establishing a new contract between a house from 1929 and its garden. Like most of the Vilas of the early twentieth century, this house proposed a distant and contemplative relationship with the landscape. His organization kept the inhabitants separated from the ground by elevated terraces located in the “piano nobile”.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Below it, a basement nucleated the service and machine rooms. It had a practically blind perimeter, built with load-bearing walls in direct contact with the garden. Our starting point was to detect its technical and programmatic obsolescence to propose a large open space for different uses.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The load-bearing walls were replaced by a metal structure that allowed the integration of the new space with the natural floor. Retractable glazed panels were placed between the perimeter columns, transforming the old basement into a large gallery located under the house, in direct relation to the existing garden and pool. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The intervention extended to the entire basement, generating a new access staircase, storage spaces and outdoor bathrooms. Although the upper part of the house has not been materially modified, the lightness of the new basement altered the perception of the whole set.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Cite: "Luar House / Adamo Faiden" [Casa luar / Adamo Faiden] 05 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925636/luar-house-adamo-faiden/> ISSN 0719-8884

