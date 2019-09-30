World
  Black House / LSD Architects

Black House / LSD Architects

Black House / LSD Architects

© Fernando Alda

  Curated by Clara Ott
  16:00 - 30 September, 2019
Sustainability 
Hermosa Cóbano Beach, Costa Rica

  • Collaborators

    Daniela Céspedes, Misael Rodríguez

  • Engineering

    CJ Ingeniería electromecánica – Roberto Riggioni
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The site for this house is at the top of a hill overlooking the ocean from Playa Hermosa beach, Santa Teresa, Costa Rica.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Its geometry is inspired on the curvy lines of the natural context trying to mimetize with the environment.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Its materiality also creates a direct relationship with its immediate context. The black concrete exterior walls create a background for the green vegetation around it while creating contrast and privacy with the white interior bedroom areas.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section 02
Section 02
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Its second floor social area fully opens to the views with sliding glass doors and the big roof’s  wood finish creates a continuity from the inside to the outside. The openness of this space creates a naturally ventilated and illuminated environment, while solar water heating and rain water harvesting make this house a highly sustainable structure.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Costa Rica
