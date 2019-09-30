Black House / LSD Architects

+ 27

Collaborators Daniela Céspedes, Misael Rodríguez

Engineering CJ Ingeniería electromecánica – Roberto Riggioni

Text description provided by the architects. The site for this house is at the top of a hill overlooking the ocean from Playa Hermosa beach, Santa Teresa, Costa Rica.

Its geometry is inspired on the curvy lines of the natural context trying to mimetize with the environment.

Its materiality also creates a direct relationship with its immediate context. The black concrete exterior walls create a background for the green vegetation around it while creating contrast and privacy with the white interior bedroom areas.

Its second floor social area fully opens to the views with sliding glass doors and the big roof’s wood finish creates a continuity from the inside to the outside. The openness of this space creates a naturally ventilated and illuminated environment, while solar water heating and rain water harvesting make this house a highly sustainable structure.