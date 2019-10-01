World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. CollectiveProject
  6. 2019
  7. Lakehouse / CollectiveProject

Lakehouse / CollectiveProject

Save this project
Lakehouse / CollectiveProject

© Benjamin Hosking © Benjamin Hosking © Benjamin Hosking © Benjamin Hosking + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
  • 00:00 - 1 October, 2019
Houses  · 
Hyderabad, India
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. The Lakehouse is a private retreat designed as a space for entertaining, and as a respite from urban life. Located on a steeply sloped and rocky site overlooking the DurgamCheruvu Lake in Hyderabad, the property is embedded in the heart of the city while still feeling completely removed. Due to its topography, the site has prime views across the water to a nature preserve and the contrasting density of the distant HiTec City – a 150-acre tech park that has become a prominent part of the urban landscape.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

Contrary to the standard architectural response in Hyderabad to fill, level and clear the site, the Lakehouse hovers above the ground, allowing the natural terrain to become a celebrated focus of the architectural experience. Facing the lake, the building opens with a massing parti of three large teakwood portals that rotate and shift to frame unique views. Along the road and sides, the lightweight steel structure is clad with slabs and thin ribs of local grey granite to create a subtle play of shadow while maintaining privacy from the neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

A tension between heavy and light was used to establish a strong material and spatial logic, with floating stone-clad volumes that showcase the skill and precision of the masons who executed the stonework. The wood cladding continues along the interior to create continuity between inside and out, accented by full-height wooden screens that allow for immediate, filtered views to the small gardens and city beyond.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

The Landscaping highlights the transition between wet and dry as an integral part of the experiential narrative. From the road, the building appears solid and heavy, concealing the panoramic view, with a lush landscape that is foreign to the hot and dry climate of the city. As one passes through the building, the verdant planting falls behind, and the dry and rocky landscape of Hyderabad reveals itself along with the extraordinary panoramic view.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Hosking
© Benjamin Hosking

View the complete gallery

About this office
CollectiveProject
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Lakehouse / CollectiveProject" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925592/lakehouse-collectiveproject/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream