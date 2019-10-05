Shiseido Singapore Office Hub / HASSELL

Save this picture! Asia Pacific Innovation. Image © EK Yap

Offices Interiors · Singapore, Singapore Area Area of this architecture project 6000.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Save this picture! Life quality centre. Image © EK Yap

Text description provided by the architects. Shiseido’s new office hub in Singapore, which is home to Shiseido Asia Pacific (SAPAC), Shiseido Singapore (SS) and Shiseido Travel Retail (STR), heralds a new chapter in the development of one of the world’s oldest and most successful beauty brands. As part of a corporate transformation, Shiseido is shifting authority and responsibility to their regional bases around the world – and HASSELL was tapped to develop the workplace design strategy and interior design for their new home in Singapore.

Save this picture! Asia pacific innovation center. Image © EK Yap

A welcoming sanctuary of calm for staff

Inspired by Shiseido’s DNA, our workplace design is clean and minimalist, with a modern twist. A core value of Japanese culture, omotenashi – the art of hospitality – is reflected in the workplace design. We created a calm sanctuary through datum lines, frames and diffused light as well as materials that subtly balance simplicity with layers of complexity. The open, front of house is peppered with red and white – the company’s iconic colours – while other spaces have warmer colour schemes inspired by Shiseido’s cosmetic palettes. The reception area also features modern interpretations of traditional Japanese elements - rattan finish carpets edged with woven fabric to represent traditional tatami mats, while the basketweave pattern in the timber flooring is a traditional pattern reinterpreted.

Supporting a ‘One Shiseido’ mindset

We worked closely with the company to create an environment that inspires creativity and collaboration and empowers their people, representing its heritage and brand values. Innovative facilities allow the company to nurture talent and support a ‘One Shiseido’ mindset.

Grooming the leaders of the future

The new workplace houses three dedicated facilities – the Asia Learning Center, the Asia Pacific Innovation Center and the Life Quality Beauty Center. The Asia Learning Center is Shiseido’s Center of Excellence for learning in Asia, reflecting the company’s ongoing focus on training and developing its staff. Our concept for its design was the ‘house of growth’ - a learning garden for Shiseido. Comprising a variety of open and enclosed learning and meeting areas with rearrangeable furniture, the energetic Center includes a library, flexible event amphitheater and bonsai garden. The topography of the various ‘garden’ areas references natural contours and landscape features. Pops of strong color inspired by the Shiseido cosmetics palette create vibrancy and a sense of energy, helping to enable creative, collaborative and reflective learning.

Save this picture! Asia Learning Center. Image © EK Yap

A fusion of art and science

The Asia Pacific Innovation Center drives open source innovation, conducting consumer research and product and packaging research – and our brief for its design was fusing art with science. We did this by bringing together state of the art technology with a sense of craftsmanship – the result is a calm, collaborative Center where Shiseido’s researchers can ideate and perfect products tailored specifically for the region and discretely observe how consumers interact with them through a one-way mirror.

Providing a safe space for private consultations

The Life Quality Center provides private, specialized makeup consultations for consumers impacted by significant skin concerns such as vitiligo, acne, skin discolorations and side effects of cancer treatment. The first Life Quality Center in South East Asia, our guiding concept for the design of the Center was it being ‘home of the heart’ - a professional, safe and comfortable place of healing and care with both natural and controllable light. Closed consultation rooms feel like a private place away from the hustle and bustle, employing mostly timber finishes and pops of dark, comforting orange. A sensitive workplace, Shiseido’s new office hub embodies the values of the company to support its growth aspirations, looking firmly ahead to the future.