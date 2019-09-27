World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. White Cube Atelier
  6. 2018
  7. Parnian House / White Cube Atelier

Parnian House / White Cube Atelier

  • 03:00 - 27 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Parnian House / White Cube Atelier
Save this picture!
Parnian House / White Cube Atelier, © Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

© Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi + 22

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. Parnian house is designed and built for a family of 4 in border city of Maku. The property had the potential to benefit daylight from south and north and great views over Mount Ararat as well as southern heights. Formation of the concept was the result of a challenge between the client and the architects; The commission was to create a distinctive family house and to consider meeting spatial requirements in one level in contrast with popularity of duplex houses in this district.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

So we initiated dialogue about the spatial relationships and re-defined typical residential plan according to limited gross area. Spatial organisation is formed in 70 percent gross area with a 1.5-meter stepping back on the ground floor which is allocated to public spaces like parking, lobby, mechanical room and a multifunction space with enlarged windows connected to southern yard.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

First floor is accessible via 2 routs; one is the light-weight metal stairway in the yard and the other is the closed stairway and lift. A vestibule is designed as the entrance which enriches the interaction between the occupants and spaces; kitchen in front of the door, private zone at the right side and public zone at the left are arranged.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The internal void above the vestibule creates a junction point in the heart of the living space which integrates private and public spaces and allows for the entrance and the 3rd bedroom to fully benefit from the sunlight while providing potentials to simulate a semi-closed court yard.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The private zone includes 3 bedrooms; master bedroom which its privacy is provided through wooden vertical flexible louvers, Parnian’s bedroom is prevented from being seen directly from the street via retreat and is sunlit in the early morning as a result of folded wooden volume of the façade and 3rd bedroom, besides void, is lit through natural light penetration.

Save this picture!
Explode
Explode

The public zone is allocated to living room and hall with stretched French windows introducing natural light into the interior and allowing coexistence and dialogue between the spaces and daylight as well as ventilation. It is connected to the second floor through light-weight wooden stairs. Second floor embraces a generous terrace that provides a cosy environment, where the occupants can enjoy various activities.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The folded surface is reflected in all the details of the project from façade programming to false ceiling and lobby walls design.The design approaches include generally: To focus on open space, court yard, concept and its function related to living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

To consider the amount and quality of daylight and its ratio to function of spaces. To think of dimension and proportion of yards. To specify the amount of view to open spaces and the sky. To define the roof not only as a separation of building from the sky but also as a surface between built environment and the sky

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
White Cube Atelier
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Parnian House / White Cube Atelier" 27 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925522/parnian-house-white-cube-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream