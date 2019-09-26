Custom Shades House / HYLA Architects

World
© Masano Kawana
  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Design Team

    Tiffany Ow, Thomas Ong, Zoe Lim, Michael Jimenez, Kimberly FooClients: -

  • Area

    404.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Masano Kawana

  • Engineering

    GCE Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape

    Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd

  • Main Contractor

    V-Tech Construction Pte Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Masano Kawana
Text description provided by the architects. The small corner terrace house has an east west orientation so exposure to the sun became a primary parameter in the design. The side faces a primary school with its attendant noise and privacy issues.

© Masano Kawana
An unusual planning requirement for this house is that the setbacks are inverted with the larger setback facing the rear to remain consistent with the existing street block. All these contextual factors were instrumental in the development of the design.

© Masano Kawana
Each of the 3 sides faced different views and orientation so each has a different strategy. An almost blank off form concrete wall on the side shields view and noise from the school. A light and breezy concrete screen at the front encloses an outdoor space with lush planting that feasts on the morning sun.

© Masano Kawana
© Masano Kawana
1st floor plan / 2nd floor plan
1st floor plan / 2nd floor plan
© Masano Kawana
And finally, custom made pre-cast concrete blocks on the rear gives the main living area the much-needed privacy from the neighbour. Its carefully sized openings, arrayed on playful grid across the wall, are glazed with a combination of clear and stained glass.

© Masano Kawana
© Masano Kawana
Sections
Sections
© Masano Kawana
The delicate hues of pink and yellow soften, yet add richness to the afternoon sun – a glowing piece of art in the house. of the interior.

© Masano Kawana
© Masano Kawana

