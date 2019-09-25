World
  Chicago Union Station Great Hall Restoration / Goettsch Partners

Chicago Union Station Great Hall Restoration / Goettsch Partners

  17:00 - 25 September, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Chicago Union Station Great Hall Restoration / Goettsch Partners
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

© Tom Harris

  • Structural Engineer

    Klein & Hoffman

  • Structural Peer Review

    TGRWA

  • Façade

    Klein & Hoffman

  • Roofing

    Klein & Hoffman / Goettsch Partners

  • MEP Engineer

    ESD

  • Vertical Transportation

    Jenkins & Huntington

  • Lighting Designer

    CharterSills and Associates

  • Color Analysis

    Evergreene Architectural Arts

  • Preconstruction Services

    Berglund Construction

  • Program Manager

    CBRE

  • Building Manager

    CBRE

  • General Contractor

    Berglund Construction

  • Plaster

    J.P. Phillips

  • Light Gauge Metal Framing/EIFS

    J.P. Phillips

  • Painting

    Oosterbaan & Sons Co.

  • Painting Mockups/Consulting

    EverGreene Architectural Arts

  • Travertine Restoration

    Berglund Construction

  • Travertine Profile Carving

    Galloy & Van Etten

  • Skylight Structural Steel

    Corsetti Structural Steel

  • Cast Iron Restoration/Glazing

    MTH

  • Roofing

    Knickerbocker Roofing & Paving Co.

  • Membrane Roofing

    Sarnafil 80ml EPDM

  • Liquid Roofing

    Sika Sikalastic

  • Quick Deck/Scaffolding

    BrandSafway

  • Courtyard Masonry

    Berglund Construction

  • Swing Stage Access

    Berglund Construction

  • Construction Engineering

    Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

  • HVAC and Plumbing

    Hill Group/Hill Mechanical

  • Elevator - custom 7’-6” x 6’-4” stainless steel cab

    Anderson Elevator

  • Skylight Electrical Scope

    Kelso-Burnett Co.

  • Lighting

    Block Electric
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Text description provided by the architects. Named a Chicago landmark in 2002, Chicago Union Station was designed by noted architecture firm Graham, Anderson, Probst & White and completed in 1925. The station's ornate Beaux-Arts main waiting room, the "Great Hall," is one of the United States’ most historic and memorable public spaces with its 219-foot-long vaulted skylight and connecting lobbies and stairwells.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Over the years, extensive deterioration and leaks developed in the original skylight, and plasterwork showed signs of decay. The project team was hired to investigate and assess the existing conditions, and design and construct a new watertight skylight over the original system. The work also involved fully restoring deteriorated finishes.

CUS-Concourse Plan
CUS-Concourse Plan
E-W Section
E-W Section

While the restoration work was taking place on the upper portions of the Great Hall and skylight, approximately 130,000 Metra and Amtrak daily commuters passed through the grand public space directly below. To avoid creating obstacles and provide a safe environment for the public, a suspended work platform was hung from the skylight's structural steel beams, with no scaffolding taking up valuable space on the floor.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

At the completion of the full 42-month project, the existing skylight was re-glazed, a new high-performance skylight was added, and plaster, ornamental painting and historic lighting were restored for the continuing stewardship of the station for many years to come.

© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Goettsch Partners
Cite: "Chicago Union Station Great Hall Restoration / Goettsch Partners" 25 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

