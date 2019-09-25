World
YǏN Fine Jewelry Boutique / odd

YǏN Fine Jewelry Boutique / odd
© Ruijing Photo
exterior. Image © Ruijing Photo

  • Interiors Designers

    odd

  • Location

    Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Tsutomu Deguchi, Keizo Okamoto, Feng Zhang, Xueni Fang

  • Area

    38.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ruijing Photo
exterior. Image © Ruijing Photo
Text description provided by the architects. Contrasting strikingly from traditional Chinese gold jewelry, YǏN, an independent fine jewelry brand in China, designs their products in a minimal and delicate theory. It faithfully sticks to their design aesthetics that is to create gold tattoo profoundly companying with the owner in both physical and mental.

entrance. Image © Ruijing Photo
The trial of this conceptual boutique store is regarded as an aesthetical discovery of minimalist and the design connotation. In order to maximally present and elaborate these jewelries, it was finally decided to be furnished into a wonderland under ‘the sea of clouds’.

elevation
Every single jewelry from YǏN is a symbolic story. Drawing more attention on the space quality and brightness, we designed a display space under the ‘clouds’ to give a chance for those jewelries to narrate their unique stories hiding behind. When wandering through the clouds, to explore the design story behind and to harvest the beauty of golden inspiration.

© Ruijing Photo
The site is not large, measuring about 10.6 meters long and 3.5 meters across. The scale did not become a restriction to our imagination. Metaphorizing the 10.6 meters length into sky, a drapery with soft surface stretching long and unbroken blurred the space boundary. Meanwhile, the ceiling was designed to be undulating to digest the stiff structural elevation difference.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Artificial stone from oversea has bespoke and presented the jewelry booth into a continuous floating cloud image, which not only highlights the space but also singularizes the warmness and doughtiness. With a soft and mild line shape, the white booth is able to gently catch customer’s attention and guide them to the products. Golden pedestal is the shadow of clouds.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The lighting utilized in this space has brought brightness to the entire space, not scattered or motionless, but in a way of well-proportioned and dynamic, like Tyndall Effect. The space is a story-teller, and also a tiny gallery of gold jewelry.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Project location

About this office
odd
Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "YǏN Fine Jewelry Boutique / odd" 25 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925228/yin-fine-jewelry-boutique-odd/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

YǏN 隐概念精品店 / odd

