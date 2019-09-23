World
Shangyuan House / Robot3 Studio

  • 21:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Shangyuan House / Robot3 Studio
Shangyuan House / Robot3 Studio, West elevation. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
West elevation. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

B1 west side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio B1 south and east side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

  • Architects

    Robot3 Studio

  • Location

    Shangyuan Art Museum Synopsis, Huairou District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Design Team

    Fei Pan, Dong Han, hi Wang, Mountain Ling

  • Area

    118.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the north of Beijing at the foot of yanshan mountain. The building land is in a corner of the courtyard, bounded by a persimmon tree, about 60 square meters wide in front and narrow in back. It was a persimmon garden here before, which’s trees age have been over hundred years. Standing in the garden you can feel a condensation of history. Thus the new house should be born and bred in these fields, full of life and nature.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Section
Section
Model. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Model. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

The house has 2 floors, with the main body buried 2 meters underground. Step up through a corridor, the end of the stairs can be straight to the roof, where the whole garden view can be take. The entrance of the ground floor is also hidden in the corridor, the study, bathroom, and bedroom are arranged from east to west.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
East side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
East side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

There is a staircase against the north wall, with a skylight above it. The underground floor is 3.4 meters high with a long window on the west side. The cool wind passes through the hall, taking away the humid summer air, and the sunlight could touch the whole room in the afternoon.

Model. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Model. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
B1 west side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
B1 west side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

The north wall is opened by a door, and the corridor outside connects to the basement of the old house. At the end of the corridor there is a glass-roofed kitchen, where the food is as it mixes the light.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Plan
Plan
B1 south and east side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
B1 south and east side. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

There are some limit conditions to build this house, one is the height, the other is the budget can not exceed 260,000 RMB. In order to fulfill functions, part of the house has to be buried in the ground. Solving the problem of waterproofing and considering the construction level, the semi-basement decided to take concrete as the main material to be poured as a whole, which could also save most of the interior decoration work and cost. The window wall on the south side of the second floor is constructed with block bricks, which are the most basic and mature construction methods in China, also the finished quality will have greater redundancy.

1F corridor. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
1F corridor. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

If it's just for use, the house will be simply an ordinary square box. How to break the routine? "Time" gives the answer, to design a house embedded in time. Do nothing add, do subtraction, chiseling out space with a knife as a pencil.

Bedroom. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Bedroom. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

The intrinsic nature of Chinese philosophy and aesthetics is different from that of any other country. “With peaceful ambition and least competition，one’s morals will spread faraway” is the simplest, most fundamental world view. Architecture is a cognitive approach that covers and far surpasses survival, therefore, people's world view and view of life and death could be imprinted on architecture indelibly.

Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

Project location

Cite: "Shangyuan House / Robot3 Studio" 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925223/shangyuan-house-robot3-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

West elevation. Image Courtesy of Robot 3 Studio

上苑宅 / Robot3 Studio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

