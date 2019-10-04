Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig

+ 16

Churches · Seattle, United States Architects Authors of this architecture project Olson Kundig

Area Area of this architecture project 64135.0 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2012

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project -, Autodesk, Bombast, Chadhaus, Design Within Reach, Donghia, Komplot Designs, Peter David Studio

Photographs Benjamin Benschneider, Lara Swimmer

Design Team (Olson Kundig) Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal; Bob Jakubik, AIA, LEED® AP, project manager; Jerry Garcia, LEED® AP, Project Staff; Nahoko Ueda, LEED® AP, Project Staff; Megan Zimmerman, LEED® AP BD+C, Architectural Staff; Christine Burkland, Interior Design

General Contractor Rafn

Associate Architect SMR Architects

Civil and Structural Engineer Coughlin Porter Lundeen

Mechanical Engineer Sider+Byers

Electrical Engineer Cierra Electrical Group

Landscape Architect The Berger Partnership

Lighting Design Candela

Specifications SMR

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design for this richly complex project enhances the Gethsemane Lutheran Church’s already significant presence in downtown Seattle by updating an existing 1950s building and integrating it with the other program elements (worship, housing, and social services).

Olson Kundig Architects led the remodel of the building’s exterior and the church’s main sanctuary, as well as the design of the chapel, garden, and the Parish Life Center. Executive architect SMR led the design of the affordable housing units and the Hope Center.

“Light is a major part of the design of spiritual spaces. The chapel at Gethsemane is made of a mosaic of clear, translucent and colored glass to create a beacon of light.” –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

Multi-colored metal and glass bands weave the varied programs into a single visual tapestry. From a distance, portions of the metal tapestry, with a copper/gold finish, create oversized cross forms, while up close, the warm-toned handcrafted glass windows of the chapel cast an intimate natural light onto the street.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Chris Burnside | Olson Kundig

A small meditation garden adjoins the chapel and fellowship hall, balancing openness with outreach. Near the entrance to the church, a statue of Christ will stand in a small garden creating a “sidewalk chapel” for passersby.