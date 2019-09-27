World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. UAD
  6. 2019
  7. Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology / UAD

Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology / UAD

  • 23:00 - 27 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology / UAD
Save this picture!
Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology / UAD, entrance plaza. Image © Qiang Zhao
entrance plaza. Image © Qiang Zhao

entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao details. Image © Qiang Zhao interior. Image © Qiang Zhao + 28

  • Architects

    UAD

  • Location

    Dalian, Liaoning Province, China

  • Category

    University

  • Chief Designer

    Zhenling Wu

  • Architectural Design Team

    Yu Chen, Minghua Shi, Yuansheng Zhang, Yang Zhang, Pinfei Hu

  • Area

    35998.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Qiang Zhao

  • Structural Design

    Zhenfen Jin, Gang Chen, Ke Cheng, Jin Shen

  • Water supply and drainage

    Ji Chen, Huoming Fang, Xiaohong Wang

  • Electricity

    Guoxing Zheng, Qiang Wei, Wenzheng Yang

  • HVAC

    Yi Yang, Chunting Shao, Xiaodong Ren

  • Intelligent system

    Guozhong Yang, Xiangqun Li

  • Landscape

    Zerong Tang, Weiling Wu, Jietao Wang

  • Curtain wall

    Qi’an Bai, Shanjun Tao, Fei Hang

  • Client

    Dalian University of Technology
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Every one of Dalian University of Technology is familiar with grey buildings, and every student of the Faculty of Management and Economics bears an octagon building in mind. Architecture is rooted in environment, while it also breeds environment.

Save this picture!
function analysis
function analysis
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Qiang Zhao
aerial view. Image © Qiang Zhao

This project is the building of the Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology. Considering that the Faculty is within the field of the humanities, the building needs to provide an appropriate atmosphere for study and communication, apart from serving basic functions. Besides, as a building for an independent faculty, it needs its own enclosed and inward-facing spaces.

Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao

The enclosed spaces between the Faculty of Management and Economics and other surrounding faculties should present differences yet similarities. The attribute of the Faculty of Management and Economics (i.e. in the field of humanities)needs to be embodied by the building's interiors as well as the connection and transition between its functional areas.Furthermore, the overall building should be in harmony with the southwest corner of the plot and the transitional space between it and the main campus on the south.

Save this picture!
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
details. Image © Qiang Zhao
details. Image © Qiang Zhao

The project fully takes site conditions into account, makes good use of natural and cultural resources, presents an appropriate layout that coordinates different functional areas, and considers overall image of the architecture, therebyproviding fantastic visual experience from every angle. It respects the surroundings, keeping a low profile.

Save this picture!
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao
facade details. Image © Qiang Zhao

Featuring grey bricks, stones, arched windows and curved porch at the entrance, the building follows the context of the campus, pursues optimized details to show the rich cultural heritage of the architecture and humanism of spaces, hence making architectural design and spatial expression ascend to a spiritual level.

Save this picture!
open platform. Image © Qiang Zhao
open platform. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
details. Image © Qiang Zhao
details. Image © Qiang Zhao

The architecture is constructed with stones and bricks. Mottled stains formed by water overflowing from copper weep holes on the walls, and the stone sign on the greened riprap on the east side, tell the construction story in the past years. Shadows of arched windows and curved porch at the entrance move slowly from the ground to the wall as the sun moves. At dusk, birds hover over the entrance plaza on the west side, and sometimes stay on branches of pines that surround the stele at the center of entrance plaza.

Save this picture!
interior. Image © Qiang Zhao
interior. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
details. Image © Qiang Zhao
details. Image © Qiang Zhao

Walking on stairs under sunlight or light and roaming on different outdoor terraces, people can feel the inner power of pursuing new knowledge.

Save this picture!
octagon house. Image © Qiang Zhao
octagon house. Image © Qiang Zhao

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UAD
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University China
Cite: "Faculty of Management and Economics of Dalian University of Technology / UAD" 27 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925096/faculty-of-management-and-economics-of-dalian-university-of-technology-uad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

entrance plaza. Image © Qiang Zhao

大连理工大学管理与经济学部楼 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream