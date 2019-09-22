Richard Rogers on Building Cities for a Small Planet

Save this picture! © Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners LLP

The Architecture Academy podcast is a new architecture and design podcast which has a focus on ideas and education. The team believes that through education and better conversations they can improve how people design their buildings and cities. The Architecture Academy has just completed their first series of podcasts with conversations with world experts on topics such as beauty, happiness, education, sustainability, vernacular architecture and housing.

On this episode, the Architecture Academy has talked to Pritzker-Prize winner Richard Rogers about a wide range of topics including compact cities, a fair society, collaboration and public spaces.

HIGHLIGHTS

(02:09) The advantages and conditions of living in dense cities.

(05:18) The importance of the green belt in architecture and urban planning.

(06:11) Roger's opinion on suburbs and community-living.

(07:14) How we can create a sense of community in compact cities.

(09:14) Rogers' opinion on demolishing old housing estates and regenerating them.

(10:42) The advantages of building big infrastructures in suburbs.

(13:18) Rogers' opinion on Brexit and its impact on architecture.

(15:15) The change of discrimination in society.

(18:02) The ethical roles and responsibilities of architects.

(22:25) The need to design contemporary buildings and the evolution of architecture styles.

(26:43) Rogers' ability to prioritize good quality architecture in low-budget environments.

(27:59) Rogers' opinion on people blaming architects for bad architecture.

(29:45) The influences (architecture, art, design, technology, client needs...) on Roger's work.

(31:21) The relationship of art and architecture.

(32:31) Rogers' previous collaborations and their importance/influence on his design process.

(35:03) The need of changing the societal system.

(37:35) The relativity of richness and happiness.

(39:00) Architects and political activism.

(40:53) The importance of public spaces in cities.

(42:16) Rogers' opinion on the privatization of public spaces.

(44:01) The importance of cars, public transportation, and shared spaces in cities.

(46:40) Housing in the UK.

(47:48) How Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners: RHS+P works on housing projects.

(51:00) How architecture can be debated.

(51:59) Rogers' opinion on global warming and climate change, and how they should be dealt with.