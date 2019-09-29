Tiger Kyiv Restaurant / SHOVK

+ 19

Architects SHOVK

Location Saksahanskoho St, 40, Kyiv, Ukraine

Category Restaurant

Lead Architects Anton Verhun, Ruslan Lytvynenko

Area 81.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Viktoriya Gibalenko

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Tiger Kyiv is a small Asian restaurant located on a busy street in the center of Kyiv. Here you can have lunch, hold a business meeting or just have a cup of coffee. So the interior should be calm, unobtrusive, but at the same time arouse interest and a desire to go inside with passers-by. Therefore, it was decided to use bright color in the entrance, while in the main hall to use contrasting but soft combinations of colors and materials. The Tigers’ feature is an open kitchen behind yellow glass and a seven-meter bar counter made of stainless steel.

According to the concept, Tiger is supposed to be a kind of oasis in a hot and bustling city - that’s why we decided that there should be a lot of greenery. Since the restaurant turns into a lounge bar in the evening, both daytime and nighttime lighting scenarios are provided. During the day, the space should be well lit, even in cloudy weather, so that visitors can work comfortably, read, take photographs, and also so that the interior does not look gray and gloomy. While in the evening illumination creates pleasant, cozy and warm twilight.

Great attention was paid to ergonomics - we rounded the corners of the tables and instead of the standard four legs, we used one leg in the center of the table. It is in order to make it more convenient for guests to sit and get up from the tables. As for the facade - we just cleaned it of air conditioners, advertisements, outbuildings and other objects that create visual noise, and put several tables, chairs and umbrellas along the street.