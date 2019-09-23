World
  Cerro la Cruz House / Turner Arquitectos

Cerro la Cruz House / Turner Arquitectos

  16:00 - 23 September, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Cerro la Cruz House / Turner Arquitectos
© Nicolás Saieh
  • Builder

    Antumalal, Horacio Johnson.

  • Calculation engineer

    Pedro Araneda

  • Lighting

    Turner Arquitectos

  • Landscaping

    Karin Oetjen

  • Waterproofing

    TECPRO

  • Soil mechanics

    R&V Ingenieros

  • Weather

    Grupo Energetiko
© Nicolás Saieh
Text description provided by the architects. The topography of the site on which the Loma La Cruz House is emplaced, presents a significant height difference between the street and the front lawn. Such difference was used as a design advantage to create a solemn ascent towards the main entrance raising the ground floor and hence, making the house appear higher than it really is.  

© Nicolás Saieh
The house closes itself to the south and opens itself almost completely towards the north, facing the best views of the hills and also receiving the best natural light. 

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Sections
Sections

From the street, the house presents itself as a grand stone wall. It´s scale and brutalist character reveals a glympse of what to experience inside. A triple height hallway placed transversely in the center of the house directs to the main rooms toward the north and to the secondary ones towards the south.

© Nicolás Saieh
From this hallway many patios and large vertical windows are seen, all of them in noble materials like concrete, stone, and holm oak. The main living room and terrace form a square of very precise supports and closures, which diffuses the limit between the interior and the exterior.

© Nicolás Saieh
Cite: "Cerro la Cruz House / Turner Arquitectos" [Casa Cerro la Cruz / Turner Arquitectos] 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924994/cerro-la-cruz-house-turner-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

