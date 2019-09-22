World
The New Campus of Yan’an University / THAD
The New Campus of Yan’an University / THAD, library exterior. Image © Li Yao
library exterior. Image © Li Yao

panorama. Image © Li Yao © Li Yao © Li Yao museum see from library arch. Image © Li Yao + 45

  • Architects

    THAD

  • Location

    Yan’an, Shanxi, China

  • Category

    University

  • Architect in Charge

    Weimin Zhuang

  • Design Team

    Weimin Zhuang, Kuang Li, Hongjun Tang, Wenge Sheng, Yi Zhang, Tengfei Xu, Rongzi Chen, Hao Ding, Linwen Zeng, etc

  • Structural Design

    Bingli Jiang, Xiao Yang, etc

  • Landscape Design

    Yi Zhou, Xuelei Zhang, etc

  • Area

    575000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Li Yao
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Text description provided by the architects. In the old revolutionary district of Yan'an, designing a new campus for a university with a profound history and cultural heritage is a challenging proposition. The design needs to connect the past with the future, and let the history glow with the charm of the new era.

aerial view. Image © Li Yao
aerial view. Image © Li Yao
panorama. Image © Li Yao
panorama. Image © Li Yao

We hope to make a difference from the previous campus design, going back to the origins, and exploring more deeply the connotation of this land, which reflect the spirit and regional culture of Yan'an.

site plan
site plan
© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Yan'an enjoys distinctive architectural features, caves with setbacks are common scenes. We use it as the architectural symbol for the new campus to restore and connect the past, strengthen the regional elements, and inherit the historical context.

© Li Yao
© Li Yao
© Li Yao
© Li Yao
museum see from library arch. Image © Li Yao
museum see from library arch. Image © Li Yao

Setback is applied in the main building volumes, which is a symbolic feature of the new campus. The cave is another architectural element and runs through the design of the entire campus.

library section
library section
library north side atrium. Image © Li Yao
library north side atrium. Image © Li Yao

But instead of simply imitating, it is combined with the campus culture and practical functional needs, using the Yan'an cave to shape the arcade, which serves as the building base and enhances the sense of weight.

arch space. Image © Li Yao
arch space. Image © Li Yao

It provides excellent communication space for teachers and students, also serves as circulation corridors to connect different functional areas.

© Li Yao
© Li Yao

Cite: "The New Campus of Yan’an University / THAD" 22 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924951/the-new-campus-of-yanan-university-thad/> ISSN 0719-8884

