  Robin Leroy's Timeless Photographs of New Créteil

Robin Leroy's Timeless Photographs of New Créteil

Robin Leroy's Timeless Photographs of New Créteil
Robin Leroy's Timeless Photographs of New Créteil, © Robin Leroy
© Robin Leroy

The “New Créteil” was an urbanization program carried out in the seventies. It was intended to provide the city of Créteil, which is located around 6 km southeast of Paris, new apartment buildings and public facilities such as a town hall, prefecture, hospital, and courthouse. In a series called “See the New Créteil,” photographer Robin Leroy documents a city considered transcendent of the traditional clichés of modern architecture.

© Robin Leroy
Leroy’s black and white photographs capture the essential and timeless character of each of the buildings of New Créteil. These photos also show the diversity of a program that left a great deal of freedom to its architects. Between soothing curves and daring angles, imposing masses and ethereal designs, his photos encapsulate a panorama of architectural experiences, from functionalism to plant architecture to brutalism.

© Robin Leroy
With this series, Leroy attempts to depict Créteil, with its sculptural buildings and unique forms, as a kind of open-air museum of modern architecture.

View the complete gallery

See more:

News Articles
