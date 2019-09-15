World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. +arquitectos
  6. 2013
  7. Casa mirador / +arquitectos

Casa mirador / +arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 15 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa mirador / +arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa mirador / +arquitectos, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld + 23

  • +Arquitectos

    +arquitectos

  • Location

    Las Condes, Chile

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Lead Architects

    Alex Brahm, David Bonomi, Marcelo Leturia, Maite Bartolomé

  • Design Team

    Felipe de la Jara

  • Area

    5920.2 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the base of the Andes mountains, the project it’s placed at the top of a hill with north orientation looking towards the valley of the Manquehue Hill.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The single-family house, consists of a ground level with opened spaces to far views, a first level with a multipurpose room, surrounded by a green roof and a basement level that houses cellars and machine rooms. Placed in the middle of the site, the house divides the lot completely, leaving in the south area, a hard-front access patio and services, and towards to the north area, the terraces, swimming pool and gardens.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The structure is raw concrete, and to improve the insulation, was coated by a ventilated façade of a precast concrete panels (The same was used in pavements), maintaining the monochromatic character of the project.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
+arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Chile
Cite: "Casa mirador / +arquitectos" [Casa mirador / +arquitectos] 15 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924805/casa-mirador-plus-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream