Life in Tree House / Soar Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Mimicking a treehouse, we break through the limits and carve out ample living space and 3 individual rooms, suspended by steel structures on the ceiling. Solid wood flooring extends the hallway and space for interaction, serving as a platform where people connect. Multifunctional public space features overlapping flows for more spontaneity for shared organic lifestyle, independently together.

Each room is seen as individual structure within the community, laying emphasis on the virtual space ( i.e. shared and open public space). Design thinking comes from outside in, using garden and fences as a pivot, extending the visual and living space. Aisles, couches and green corners are inserted at different levels, connecting the space and delivering more comfort and facilitating more organic and fun interactions. Organic space is created by mimicking treehouses in nature.

Hybrid-layer design carves out dimensions in one-level space, replacing conventional vertical-split concrete walls by steel suspensions from the ceiling. Gaps and closures within broken facades, layers, and hollows then lead to ambiguous boundaries of space, mixing ups and downs. Re-spacing is the key to disruptive creation in this project, dismantling everything for a complete reorganization. Each spared space is positioned by itself, connected virtually without concrete walls for a comfortable micro-climate.

Multi-functional platform and open space leave ambiguity for usage as well as boundaries, exposing a different lifestyle for more exploration and experiences in this organic space. No-coverage design is a challenge for retrofitting in Taiwan. To maximize height within the multi-layered space, ceiling and utilities are left bare and uncovered. Height and size of the windows are manipulated, borrowing neat views from outside to transfer visual focus... No-coverage is not an issue then, and the bareness now serves as a frame for indoor views.