Expansion and Renovation Works for Bruce Museum in Connecticut

The first phase of construction on the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut has begun. The New Orleans based architecture, interiors and urban planning firm EskewDumezRipple (EDR) was selected to design the new addition and renovation for the community-based Museum.

After a national search, the firm EskewDumezRipple was selected to imagine the new Bruce. The project consists of a “multi-phase renovation and expansion of the existing museum’s exhibit galleries and support spaces”. In fact, the new proposal will double the space, add educational and communal entities and expand the permanent and temporary collections’ areas. A three-story addition will be integrated with the current structure and connect the project to its adjacent park setting. Moreover, the new building is connected to the surrounding landscape and the particular context of New England.

These are exciting times, not just for us here at the Bruce but for the entire community. We’ve long been known for our great exhibitions of art and science and for the wonderful educational programs we provide to schools throughout the region. But museums are really about people; about learning and connections for our members; about offering great experiences to visitors and community. That’s why we want to invite the entire community to be a part of building a new Museum – the New Bruce. -- Robert Wolterstorff, Executive Director.

At first, the existing structure will be renovated, as well as the 1853 private residence deeded by Robert Moffat Bruce to the Town of Greenwich to use it as “a natural history, historical, and art museum for the use and benefit of the public.” Later on, during the summer of 2020, in the second phase of the project, a 40,000 square foot addition will be put in place, in order to double “the existing size of the Museum while providing expanded collection storage, permanent and changing art gallery space, and a new public entrance lobby, cafe and lecture hall for Museum and community use.”