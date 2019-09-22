House for a Musician / Atelier Branco Arquitetura

+ 12

Project Team Diego de Andrés García, Olzet Montoro

Systems Engineer João Claudinei Alves (JCF projetos e construções)

Construction Management Bruno Palazzolli eng. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Musico is a small residential project located in a green neighborhood of São Paulo called Alto de Pinheiros, all surrounded by palms and local nature. The house was entirely custom made for the client, a musician. The entrance is a clear geometric 85 square meters space defined and sustained by the timber structure designed on the diagonal of the square.

This room is the main living space with the sofa and the dining table facing the kitchen. However, it works as well as a small private concert hall that can fits all the instruments and friends, for the acoustics of the space it has various sound-absorbing panels along the walls. Furthermore, the openings are measured to calibrate the incoming light and avoid excessive illumination.

The more private side of the house is much denser and organized for the owner’s needs. It fits his bedroom and his soundproof room to compose and post product his records, both these spaces are facing the backside garden. Instead, all the services such as bathrooms, the closet, and the kitchen are located in the between space of these two opposite sides of the house in order to create a sound filter between the main room and the other spaces.