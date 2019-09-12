World
  Palomar College Learning Resource Center / LPA

Palomar College Learning Resource Center / LPA

  20:00 - 12 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Palomar College Learning Resource Center / LPA
© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

© Cris Costea Photography © Cris Costea Photography © Cris Costea Photography © Cris Costea Photography + 23

  • Client

    Palomar Community College District

  • Interiors

    LPA

  • Landscape Architect

    LPA

  • Civil, Structural, Mechanical and Plumbing Engineer

    LPA

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    MTGL

  • Electrical Engineer

    TK1SC

  • Fire Sprinkler Design

    Jensen Hughes

  • Principal in Charge

    Steve Flanagan

  • Design Lead

    Franco Brown

  • Project Manager

    Young Min

  • Design Team

    Ozzie Tapia, Brittany Kindig, Sy Melgazo, Winston Bao, Alice Kim, Daniel Wang, Erik Ring, Rich Bienvenu
© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The role of the library has changed in the last 20 years and will continue to evolve for decades to come. Palomar College's Learning Resource Center (LRC) is a modern reinterpretation of a library. In addition to the book stacks, there are computer rooms, tutoring spaces, study rooms, and social areas.

© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

The 85,000-square-foot, the four-story learning center is the latest addition in a decade-long transformation of the community college’s campus, based on a master plan developed by LPA in 2005. From the beginning of the master plan, the LRC was designed as the heart of the campus, “the jewel in the crown,” connecting the buildings to an arrival plaza with social areas for students.

© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

The building program has three components: library, academic technologies, and tutoring. The client’s request for visual access into the building became the primary organizing element and design feature. In response, the components were “stacked” into four floors overlooking a full-height lobby space, which announces this special resource and destination from the campus quad.

© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

Each of the main components of the program occupies a separate floor, with the library functions located on the ground floor, for easy access; and sky level, where elevated views of the surrounding valley become a dramatic backdrop to reading areas and community rooms.

© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography
Massing Diagram
Massing Diagram
© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

The library is linked by the Academic Technology Center and Tutoring Center respectively on the middle floors. Throughout the project, which was designed to meet LEED Gold standards, the design focused on methods to conserve energy. The design reduces fossil fuel use by 70 percent, meeting the requirements of the AIA’s 2030 Commitment.

© Cris Costea Photography
© Cris Costea Photography

Project location

LPA
