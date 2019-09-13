Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation

+ 33

Architects Takenaka Corporation

Location Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Category Apartments

Lead Architects Tetsuo Kawai + Yasushi Goda + Shunsuke Daimatsu

Area 1063.12 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Tomoki Hahakura

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Asahi Facilities Inc.

Landscape Masayuki Mukouyama + Takeshi Tsuchio

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to create a company dormitory for single people. Each employee has their own hobbies and lifestyles. We planned this dormitory as the place they could build intimate relationships and communities within. The site is located in an old residential area. We divided the building volume into six as a three-story building with a reduced height so that it fits the scale of the surrounding houses.

We arranged the building volume around the courtyard and set up an open space called “common spot” between them. It will deliver light and wind to the public space and will be a place for communication as residents’ second living room. We have also organized the unit into two compact private rooms and a shared kitchen where they can cook and eat. The shared kitchen can be opened to a public space by a large wooden sliding door.

They can share dishes made in the shared kitchen with friends at a common spot. The shared kitchen will create relationships with others, and the community will grow in the dormitory. The dormitory has a variety of space from independent dormitory rooms to open public spaces. We hope that the architecture will allow each resident to choose a place where they feel comfortable and hold a variety of relationships with others.