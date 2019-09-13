World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Takenaka Corporation
  6. 2019
  7. Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation

Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation

  • 06:00 - 13 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation
Save this picture!
Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation, © Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

© Tomoki Hahakura © Tomoki Hahakura © Tomoki Hahakura © Tomoki Hahakura + 33

Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to create a company dormitory for single people. Each employee has their own hobbies and lifestyles. We planned this dormitory as the place they could build intimate relationships and communities within. The site is located in an old residential area. We divided the building volume into six as a three-story building with a reduced height so that it fits the scale of the surrounding houses.

Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

We arranged the building volume around the courtyard and set up an open space called “common spot” between them. It will deliver light and wind to the public space and will be a place for communication as residents’ second living room. We have also organized the unit into two compact private rooms and a shared kitchen where they can cook and eat. The shared kitchen can be opened to a public space by a large wooden sliding door.

Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

They can share dishes made in the shared kitchen with friends at a common spot. The shared kitchen will create relationships with others, and the community will grow in the dormitory. The dormitory has a variety of space from independent dormitory rooms to open public spaces. We hope that the architecture will allow each resident to choose a place where they feel comfortable and hold a variety of relationships with others.

Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Takenaka Corporation
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Japan
Cite: "Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation" 13 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924712/asahi-facilities-hotarugaike-dormitory-kaede-takenaka-corporation/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream