  PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama

PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama

  • 16:00 - 12 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama
PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Design Team

    Juliana de Lojo, Ainoha Mugetti

  • Project Management

    Estudio Yama, Pablo Giterman

  • Landscaping

    Camila Giterman
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The “casa chorizo” typology, from the late 20th and early 21st centuries, is very characteristic of Buenos Aires. It represents a challenge for the contemporary housing parameters, given its original distribution of consecutive, connected rooms, usually lacking direct sunlight and natural ventilation.

Like most of these houses, PH José Mármol had already undergone two renovations, which only aimed to solve the immediate needs of the family.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Initially, the objectives of this new project were to find space within the property for a new yoga studio for the owner to teach there and to solve some minor construction issues.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

However, this was only the starting point, and we quickly saw the opportunity to present the client with a much more ambitious project that would change how the whole house looked and functioned with only a few strategic moves.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

By renovating the existing court and adding a new one on the first floor, we were able to improve the rooms around them and enhance the connection between exterior and interior spaces. The yoga studio was designed as a flexible room: a uniform work surface and a perpendicular lighting surface, filtered out by micro-perforated sheet blinds.

On the ground floor, previously segmented by an abrupt change of flooring, the space came together by the use of neutral materials and colors (used throughout the house), and a tiled floor with a unique central pattern that works as a large mat over which different situations may coexist.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Se buscó también revalorizar la construcción original editando las huellas acumuladas de las intervenciones anteriores, como cielorrasos suspendidos, ventanas de aluminio y pisos flotantes, dando protagonismo a materiales tradicionales como el ladrillo, las estructuras de hierro, y los pisos graníticos, pero re-pensados con un lenguaje actual.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Estudio Yama
Office

Cite: "PH José Mármol House / Estudio Yama" [PH José Mármol / Estudio Yama] 12 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924671/ph-jose-marmol-house-estudio-yama/> ISSN 0719-8884

