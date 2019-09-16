WA House / Dasadani

+ 19

Architects Dasadani

Location Bandung, Indonesia

Category Houses

Lead Architect Wahyu Dhany

Design Team Ariesa Farida, Rahman Malik

Area 320.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Wahyu Dhany

Lighting Consultant Aulia Ihrom

Contractor Askeas. ID

Text description provided by the architects. Finished in 2017, one of the pilot projects by the architects to design typical twin house with a slightly different function. The first house (on the corner) is intended for residents of small family, meanwhile the next house are for mixed function such as boarding house and small offices.

Taking the inspiration from the simplicity of Japanese architecture, while incorporating the user needs and requirement for safety.

Therefore the main design focus on simple combination of white paint, light woods and metals.The exterior is intended to show ‘massive and open’ effect, while taking same outline of triangular shape for the façade.

As for the tropical climate challenges, maximum air circulation and lighting are provided from every side of the buildings, while maintaining the privacy and safety from the surrounding by adding metal fins and ventilation blocks as façade accessories.

At the main house, large void is provided to express the spacious feel, at the same time are flexible to utilized for variety of occasions.